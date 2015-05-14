Edition:
Students shot at protest march

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Students help a student injured by bullet during a protest demanding the government to end profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. The student died on the way to hospital, according to local media. REUTERS/Pablo Vanni

Friday, May 15, 2015
Students help a student injured by bullet during a protest demanding the government to end profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. The two local university students, aged 18 and 25, were apparently killed by an irate householder as they sprayed graffiti on the wall of his building, media reported, citing police as saying the shooter had been arrested. REUTERS/Pablo Vanni

Friday, May 15, 2015
A man, suspected of being the gunman who shot two students, is seen on the roof of a building during a protest demanding the government to end profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. The man, whose identity has not been released, was later detained by the police. REUTERS/Francisco Vicencio

Friday, May 15, 2015
A student is detained by riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes and end to the profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Friday, May 15, 2015
A student is detained by riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes and end to the profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Friday, May 15, 2015
A man, suspected of being the gunman who shot two students, is seen on the roof of a building during a protest demanding the government to end profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christel Andler

Friday, May 15, 2015
Protesters push a barrier during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system at Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Alvarado

Friday, May 15, 2015
Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a protest against the government to demand changes and end to the profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Friday, May 15, 2015
