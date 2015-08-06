Touring bikers participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Custer State Park, South Dakota on August 3, 2015. Custer State Park is a popular destination for bikers during the rally and is the most heavily trafficked time at the park in the...more

Touring bikers participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Custer State Park, South Dakota on August 3, 2015. Custer State Park is a popular destination for bikers during the rally and is the most heavily trafficked time at the park in the southern Black Hills. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the rally expected to draw hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world for events throughout the week-long festival, according to organizers. REUTERS/Kristina Barker

