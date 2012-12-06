Style File: Akshay Kumar
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar jumps on a trampoline for a promotional video of his movie "Blue" at filmcity in Mumbai September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar abseils down a 90 feet (30 metre) tall building during a campaign for a soft drink company in Kolkata June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar unveils Levi's jeans collection under the "Live Unbuttoned" campaign in Mumbai August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif (L) wave to the crowd during the news conference for their movie "Tees Maar Khan" in New Delhi December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Actor Akshay Kumar attends a news conference for the world premiere of Bollywood movie "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
Bollywood actors John Abraham (R) and Akshay Kumar share a light moment at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
Conservative leader and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) talks with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar before the start of the Canadian premiere of Kumar's film "Thank You" during a campaign stop at a theatre in Brampton, Ontario April 8, 2011....more
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar poses for a portrait during a photocall for his film "Thank You", at a hotel in central London March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files
Actor Akshay Kumar speaks to the media on the red carpet of the bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (L) and Katrina Kaif smile during a news conference of their movie ''Tees Maar Khan'' in Kolkata December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (L) and his wife Twinkle Khanna pose for a picture upon their arrival at a lingerie fashion show by Triumph International in Mumbai December 10, 2009. Picture taken December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar walks the runway during a fashion show for the "Being Human" foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) run by actor Salman Khan, on the second day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 13, 2009. REUTERS/Punit...more
Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper (R) applauds as Bollywood star Akshay Kumar poses with the Olympic torch for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympic and Paralympic games, at a function in Mumbai November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar performs during a promotional event for his movie "Kambakkht Ishq" in New Delhi July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (L) and Twinkle Khanna pose for a picture during a party to celebrate the weekend earnings of the movie "Kambakkht Ishq" in Mumbai July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (R) and Kareena Kapoor smile during a promotional event for their movie "Kambakkht Ishq" in New Delhi July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (R) and Kareena Kapoor pose for a picture during a promotional event for their movie "Kambakkht Ishq" in Mumbai July 1, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar interacts with the media at a news conference after unveiling Levi's new jeans collection under the "Live Unbuttoned" campaign in Mumbai August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (R) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan smile during an award ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi March 31, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar attends a news conference for the film Breakaway at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill/Files
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (L) and Kareena Kapoor pose for a picture before addressing a news conference in Mumbai June 5, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar presents a creation by designer Tarun Tahiliani for Levi's denim during the fourth day of Lakme fashion week in Mumbai March 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar speaks at a news conference to promote his movie "Tasveer" in Mumbai March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Australian singer Kylie Minogue (R) poses with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar (C) and Sanjay Dutt during a promotional event for their film 'Blue', in Mumbai March 6, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Australian singer Kylie Minogue, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna (L-R) pose at Akshay's residence in Mumbai February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Actress Deepika Padukone (L) and actor Akshay Kumar pose for photographs during an interview with Reuters while promoting their film "Chandni Chowk to China" in New York City January 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files
Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar (R) arrive for the European premiere of Chandni Chowk to China in Leicester Square, central London January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Parsons/Files
Actor Akshay Kumar attends the Canadian premiere of "Chandni Chowk To China" in Toronto January 9, 2009. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese/Files
Actor Akshay Kumar arrives at the premiere of the film "Chandni Chowk to China" in Burbank, California January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/Files
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar speaks during the Amazing Kids awards ceremony in Mumbai December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar speaks during the Amazing Kids awards ceremony in Mumbai December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Kareena Kapoor (2nd R) and Akshay Kumar (C) perform during the filming of the Bollywood production "Kambakht Ishq" in Venice October 10, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri/Files
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (C) poses with models as he unveils Levi's jeans collection under the "Live Unbuttoned" campaign, in Mumbai August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar poses for a picture during the success party of his movie "Singh is Kinng" in Mumbai August 11, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar arrives for the Indian International Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England June 9, 2007. REUTERS/David Moir/Files
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar arrives with his actress wife Twinkle Khanna at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/Files
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar gestures during a news conference for his movie "Singh is Kinng" in Mumbai August 6, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar (R) performs during a tsunami fund-raiser in Sefai, 300 km (188 miles) northwest of Lucknow, January 22, 2005. REUTERS/ Pawan Kumar/Files
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar attempts to play a shot during a friendly charity cricket match between Indian cricketers and Bollywood stars in New Delhi February 22, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar smiles during a news conference to promote the Bollywood movie 'Andaaz' or 'Attitude', in Calcutta on April 24, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files
Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan accepts an award as actors Saif Ali Khan (C) and Akshay Kumar stand during the Indian International Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar abseils down a 90 feet (30 metre) tall building in front of his billboard during a campaign for a soft drink company in Kolkata June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
