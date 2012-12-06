Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 6, 2012 | 8:25pm IST

Style File: Akshay Kumar

<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar jumps on a trampoline for a promotional video of his movie "Blue" at filmcity in Mumbai September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar jumps on a trampoline for a promotional video of his movie "Blue" at filmcity in Mumbai September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar jumps on a trampoline for a promotional video of his movie "Blue" at filmcity in Mumbai September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
1 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar abseils down a 90 feet (30 metre) tall building during a campaign for a soft drink company in Kolkata June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar abseils down a 90 feet (30 metre) tall building during a campaign for a soft drink company in Kolkata June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar abseils down a 90 feet (30 metre) tall building during a campaign for a soft drink company in Kolkata June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Close
2 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar unveils Levi's jeans collection under the "Live Unbuttoned" campaign in Mumbai August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar unveils Levi's jeans collection under the "Live Unbuttoned" campaign in Mumbai August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar unveils Levi's jeans collection under the "Live Unbuttoned" campaign in Mumbai August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
3 / 42
<p>Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif (L) wave to the crowd during the news conference for their movie "Tees Maar Khan" in New Delhi December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif (L) wave to the crowd during the news conference for their movie "Tees Maar Khan" in New Delhi December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif (L) wave to the crowd during the news conference for their movie "Tees Maar Khan" in New Delhi December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
4 / 42
<p>Actor Akshay Kumar attends a news conference for the world premiere of Bollywood movie "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files</p>

Actor Akshay Kumar attends a news conference for the world premiere of Bollywood movie "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Actor Akshay Kumar attends a news conference for the world premiere of Bollywood movie "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Close
5 / 42
<p>Bollywood actors John Abraham (R) and Akshay Kumar share a light moment at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files</p>

Bollywood actors John Abraham (R) and Akshay Kumar share a light moment at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actors John Abraham (R) and Akshay Kumar share a light moment at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Close
6 / 42
<p>Conservative leader and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) talks with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar before the start of the Canadian premiere of Kumar's film "Thank You" during a campaign stop at a theatre in Brampton, Ontario April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/Files</p>

Conservative leader and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) talks with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar before the start of the Canadian premiere of Kumar's film "Thank You" during a campaign stop at a theatre in Brampton, Ontario April 8, 2011....more

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Conservative leader and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) talks with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar before the start of the Canadian premiere of Kumar's film "Thank You" during a campaign stop at a theatre in Brampton, Ontario April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/Files

Close
7 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar poses for a portrait during a photocall for his film "Thank You", at a hotel in central London March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar poses for a portrait during a photocall for his film "Thank You", at a hotel in central London March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar poses for a portrait during a photocall for his film "Thank You", at a hotel in central London March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

Close
8 / 42
<p>Actor Akshay Kumar speaks to the media on the red carpet of the bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

Actor Akshay Kumar speaks to the media on the red carpet of the bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Actor Akshay Kumar speaks to the media on the red carpet of the bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Close
9 / 42
<p>Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (L) and Katrina Kaif smile during a news conference of their movie ''Tees Maar Khan'' in Kolkata December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (L) and Katrina Kaif smile during a news conference of their movie ''Tees Maar Khan'' in Kolkata December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (L) and Katrina Kaif smile during a news conference of their movie ''Tees Maar Khan'' in Kolkata December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Close
10 / 42
<p>Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (L) and his wife Twinkle Khanna pose for a picture upon their arrival at a lingerie fashion show by Triumph International in Mumbai December 10, 2009. Picture taken December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (L) and his wife Twinkle Khanna pose for a picture upon their arrival at a lingerie fashion show by Triumph International in Mumbai December 10, 2009. Picture taken December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (L) and his wife Twinkle Khanna pose for a picture upon their arrival at a lingerie fashion show by Triumph International in Mumbai December 10, 2009. Picture taken December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
11 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar walks the runway during a fashion show for the "Being Human" foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) run by actor Salman Khan, on the second day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 13, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar walks the runway during a fashion show for the "Being Human" foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) run by actor Salman Khan, on the second day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 13, 2009. REUTERS/Punit...more

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar walks the runway during a fashion show for the "Being Human" foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) run by actor Salman Khan, on the second day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 13, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Close
12 / 42
<p>Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper (R) applauds as Bollywood star Akshay Kumar poses with the Olympic torch for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympic and Paralympic games, at a function in Mumbai November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper (R) applauds as Bollywood star Akshay Kumar poses with the Olympic torch for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympic and Paralympic games, at a function in Mumbai November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper (R) applauds as Bollywood star Akshay Kumar poses with the Olympic torch for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympic and Paralympic games, at a function in Mumbai November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
13 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar performs during a promotional event for his movie "Kambakkht Ishq" in New Delhi July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar performs during a promotional event for his movie "Kambakkht Ishq" in New Delhi July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar performs during a promotional event for his movie "Kambakkht Ishq" in New Delhi July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Close
14 / 42
<p>Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (L) and Twinkle Khanna pose for a picture during a party to celebrate the weekend earnings of the movie "Kambakkht Ishq" in Mumbai July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (L) and Twinkle Khanna pose for a picture during a party to celebrate the weekend earnings of the movie "Kambakkht Ishq" in Mumbai July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (L) and Twinkle Khanna pose for a picture during a party to celebrate the weekend earnings of the movie "Kambakkht Ishq" in Mumbai July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
15 / 42
<p>Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (R) and Kareena Kapoor smile during a promotional event for their movie "Kambakkht Ishq" in New Delhi July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (R) and Kareena Kapoor smile during a promotional event for their movie "Kambakkht Ishq" in New Delhi July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (R) and Kareena Kapoor smile during a promotional event for their movie "Kambakkht Ishq" in New Delhi July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Close
16 / 42
<p>Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (R) and Kareena Kapoor pose for a picture during a promotional event for their movie "Kambakkht Ishq" in Mumbai July 1, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (R) and Kareena Kapoor pose for a picture during a promotional event for their movie "Kambakkht Ishq" in Mumbai July 1, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (R) and Kareena Kapoor pose for a picture during a promotional event for their movie "Kambakkht Ishq" in Mumbai July 1, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
17 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar interacts with the media at a news conference after unveiling Levi's new jeans collection under the "Live Unbuttoned" campaign in Mumbai August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar interacts with the media at a news conference after unveiling Levi's new jeans collection under the "Live Unbuttoned" campaign in Mumbai August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar interacts with the media at a news conference after unveiling Levi's new jeans collection under the "Live Unbuttoned" campaign in Mumbai August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
18 / 42
<p>Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (R) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan smile during an award ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi March 31, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (R) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan smile during an award ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi March 31, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (R) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan smile during an award ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi March 31, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Close
19 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar attends a news conference for the film Breakaway at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar attends a news conference for the film Breakaway at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar attends a news conference for the film Breakaway at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill/Files

Close
20 / 42
<p>Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (L) and Kareena Kapoor pose for a picture before addressing a news conference in Mumbai June 5, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (L) and Kareena Kapoor pose for a picture before addressing a news conference in Mumbai June 5, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (L) and Kareena Kapoor pose for a picture before addressing a news conference in Mumbai June 5, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
21 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar presents a creation by designer Tarun Tahiliani for Levi's denim during the fourth day of Lakme fashion week in Mumbai March 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar presents a creation by designer Tarun Tahiliani for Levi's denim during the fourth day of Lakme fashion week in Mumbai March 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar presents a creation by designer Tarun Tahiliani for Levi's denim during the fourth day of Lakme fashion week in Mumbai March 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Close
22 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar speaks at a news conference to promote his movie "Tasveer" in Mumbai March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar speaks at a news conference to promote his movie "Tasveer" in Mumbai March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar speaks at a news conference to promote his movie "Tasveer" in Mumbai March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
23 / 42
<p>Australian singer Kylie Minogue (R) poses with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar (C) and Sanjay Dutt during a promotional event for their film 'Blue', in Mumbai March 6, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Australian singer Kylie Minogue (R) poses with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar (C) and Sanjay Dutt during a promotional event for their film 'Blue', in Mumbai March 6, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Australian singer Kylie Minogue (R) poses with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar (C) and Sanjay Dutt during a promotional event for their film 'Blue', in Mumbai March 6, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Close
24 / 42
<p>Australian singer Kylie Minogue, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna (L-R) pose at Akshay's residence in Mumbai February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Australian singer Kylie Minogue, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna (L-R) pose at Akshay's residence in Mumbai February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Australian singer Kylie Minogue, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna (L-R) pose at Akshay's residence in Mumbai February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
25 / 42
<p>Actress Deepika Padukone (L) and actor Akshay Kumar pose for photographs during an interview with Reuters while promoting their film "Chandni Chowk to China" in New York City January 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files</p>

Actress Deepika Padukone (L) and actor Akshay Kumar pose for photographs during an interview with Reuters while promoting their film "Chandni Chowk to China" in New York City January 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Actress Deepika Padukone (L) and actor Akshay Kumar pose for photographs during an interview with Reuters while promoting their film "Chandni Chowk to China" in New York City January 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

Close
26 / 42
<p>Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar (R) arrive for the European premiere of Chandni Chowk to China in Leicester Square, central London January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Parsons/Files</p>

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar (R) arrive for the European premiere of Chandni Chowk to China in Leicester Square, central London January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Parsons/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar (R) arrive for the European premiere of Chandni Chowk to China in Leicester Square, central London January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Parsons/Files

Close
27 / 42
<p>Actor Akshay Kumar attends the Canadian premiere of "Chandni Chowk To China" in Toronto January 9, 2009. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese/Files</p>

Actor Akshay Kumar attends the Canadian premiere of "Chandni Chowk To China" in Toronto January 9, 2009. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Actor Akshay Kumar attends the Canadian premiere of "Chandni Chowk To China" in Toronto January 9, 2009. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese/Files

Close
28 / 42
<p>Actor Akshay Kumar arrives at the premiere of the film "Chandni Chowk to China" in Burbank, California January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/Files</p>

Actor Akshay Kumar arrives at the premiere of the film "Chandni Chowk to China" in Burbank, California January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Actor Akshay Kumar arrives at the premiere of the film "Chandni Chowk to China" in Burbank, California January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/Files

Close
29 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar speaks during the Amazing Kids awards ceremony in Mumbai December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar speaks during the Amazing Kids awards ceremony in Mumbai December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar speaks during the Amazing Kids awards ceremony in Mumbai December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
30 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar speaks during the Amazing Kids awards ceremony in Mumbai December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar speaks during the Amazing Kids awards ceremony in Mumbai December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar speaks during the Amazing Kids awards ceremony in Mumbai December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
31 / 42
<p>Kareena Kapoor (2nd R) and Akshay Kumar (C) perform during the filming of the Bollywood production "Kambakht Ishq" in Venice October 10, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri/Files</p>

Kareena Kapoor (2nd R) and Akshay Kumar (C) perform during the filming of the Bollywood production "Kambakht Ishq" in Venice October 10, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Kareena Kapoor (2nd R) and Akshay Kumar (C) perform during the filming of the Bollywood production "Kambakht Ishq" in Venice October 10, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri/Files

Close
32 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (C) poses with models as he unveils Levi's jeans collection under the "Live Unbuttoned" campaign, in Mumbai August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (C) poses with models as he unveils Levi's jeans collection under the "Live Unbuttoned" campaign, in Mumbai August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (C) poses with models as he unveils Levi's jeans collection under the "Live Unbuttoned" campaign, in Mumbai August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
33 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar poses for a picture during the success party of his movie "Singh is Kinng" in Mumbai August 11, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar poses for a picture during the success party of his movie "Singh is Kinng" in Mumbai August 11, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar poses for a picture during the success party of his movie "Singh is Kinng" in Mumbai August 11, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
34 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar arrives for the Indian International Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England June 9, 2007. REUTERS/David Moir/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar arrives for the Indian International Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England June 9, 2007. REUTERS/David Moir/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar arrives for the Indian International Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England June 9, 2007. REUTERS/David Moir/Files

Close
35 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar arrives with his actress wife Twinkle Khanna at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar arrives with his actress wife Twinkle Khanna at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar arrives with his actress wife Twinkle Khanna at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/Files

Close
36 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar gestures during a news conference for his movie "Singh is Kinng" in Mumbai August 6, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar gestures during a news conference for his movie "Singh is Kinng" in Mumbai August 6, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar gestures during a news conference for his movie "Singh is Kinng" in Mumbai August 6, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
37 / 42
<p>Bollywood star Akshay Kumar (R) performs during a tsunami fund-raiser in Sefai, 300 km (188 miles) northwest of Lucknow, January 22, 2005. REUTERS/ Pawan Kumar/Files</p>

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar (R) performs during a tsunami fund-raiser in Sefai, 300 km (188 miles) northwest of Lucknow, January 22, 2005. REUTERS/ Pawan Kumar/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar (R) performs during a tsunami fund-raiser in Sefai, 300 km (188 miles) northwest of Lucknow, January 22, 2005. REUTERS/ Pawan Kumar/Files

Close
38 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar attempts to play a shot during a friendly charity cricket match between Indian cricketers and Bollywood stars in New Delhi February 22, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar attempts to play a shot during a friendly charity cricket match between Indian cricketers and Bollywood stars in New Delhi February 22, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar attempts to play a shot during a friendly charity cricket match between Indian cricketers and Bollywood stars in New Delhi February 22, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Close
39 / 42
<p>Bollywood star Akshay Kumar smiles during a news conference to promote the Bollywood movie 'Andaaz' or 'Attitude', in Calcutta on April 24, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files</p>

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar smiles during a news conference to promote the Bollywood movie 'Andaaz' or 'Attitude', in Calcutta on April 24, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar smiles during a news conference to promote the Bollywood movie 'Andaaz' or 'Attitude', in Calcutta on April 24, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files

Close
40 / 42
<p>Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan accepts an award as actors Saif Ali Khan (C) and Akshay Kumar stand during the Indian International Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan accepts an award as actors Saif Ali Khan (C) and Akshay Kumar stand during the Indian International Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan accepts an award as actors Saif Ali Khan (C) and Akshay Kumar stand during the Indian International Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Close
41 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar abseils down a 90 feet (30 metre) tall building in front of his billboard during a campaign for a soft drink company in Kolkata June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar abseils down a 90 feet (30 metre) tall building in front of his billboard during a campaign for a soft drink company in Kolkata June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar abseils down a 90 feet (30 metre) tall building in front of his billboard during a campaign for a soft drink company in Kolkata June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Close
42 / 42
View Again
View Next
Prelude to the Grammys

Prelude to the Grammys

Next Slideshows

Prelude to the Grammys

Prelude to the Grammys

The Grammy nominations concert kicks off the Grammy season.

06 Dec 2012
The

The "Sisters" fashion show

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a charity group which raises money for AIDS and LGBT-related causes, take part in a show of fashions made from recycled...

04 Dec 2012
Highest-paid musicians

Highest-paid musicians

The 25 highest-paid musicians over the last year.

01 Dec 2012
Asian couture

Asian couture

Collection highlights from the Asian Couture shows.

30 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast