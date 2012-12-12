Style file: Anushka Sharma
Shah Rukh Khan (R) greets Anushka Sharma during the IIFA Rocks show in Toronto, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Shah Rukh Khan (R) greets Anushka Sharma during the IIFA Rocks show in Toronto, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Anushka Sharma arrives before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Anushka Sharma arrives before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Anushka Sharma accepts her award for best leading female actor for her work "Band Baaja Baaraat" beside Shilpa Shetty (R) during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Anushka Sharma accepts her award for best leading female actor for her work "Band Baaja Baaraat" beside Shilpa Shetty (R) during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Anushka Sharma smiles during a news conference for her movie "Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl" in Ahmedabad November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Anushka Sharma smiles during a news conference for her movie "Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl" in Ahmedabad November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
(L-R) Diya Mirza, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, and Boman Irani bow at the end of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto. June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
(L-R) Diya Mirza, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, and Boman Irani bow at the end of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto. June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Anushka Sharma arrives at the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Macau June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Anushka Sharma arrives at the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Macau June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma (R) speaks with Katrina Kaif during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma (R) speaks with Katrina Kaif during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Anushka Sharma poses after an interview during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend in Macau June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Anushka Sharma poses after an interview during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend in Macau June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Anushka Sharma arrives to attend the Fashion Extravaganza during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend in Macau June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files
Anushka Sharma arrives to attend the Fashion Extravaganza during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend in Macau June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files
Anushka Sharma arrives for the Zaia Cirque Du Soleil Show during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend in Macau June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Anushka Sharma arrives for the Zaia Cirque Du Soleil Show during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend in Macau June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Anushka Sharma poses for a picture during a promotional event for her movie 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' in Mumbai December 18, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Anushka Sharma poses for a picture during a promotional event for her movie 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' in Mumbai December 18, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Anushka Sharma poses after an interview during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend in Macau June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Anushka Sharma poses after an interview during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend in Macau June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Shah Rukh Khan (R) and Anushka Sharma pose for a picture during a promotional evenber 18, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Mat for their movie 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' in Mumbai Decemnglani/Files
Shah Rukh Khan (R) and Anushka Sharma pose for a picture during a promotional evenber 18, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Mat for their movie 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' in Mumbai Decemnglani/Files
Shah Rukh Khan (R) greets Anushka Sharma during the IIFA Rocks show in Toronto, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Shah Rukh Khan (R) greets Anushka Sharma during the IIFA Rocks show in Toronto, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Next Slideshows
Notable deaths of 2012
Those we lost this past year.
Sitar legend Ravi Shankar dies
A look back at the life and times of sitar maestro Ravi Shankar.
Santa season
In the countdown to Christmas, Santa sightings are a common occurrence.
Top tweets of 2012
Obama, Justin Bieber and Green Bay Packers' TJ Lang have garnered the highest number of retweets this year.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.