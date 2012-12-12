Edition:
Style file: Anushka Sharma

<p>Shah Rukh Khan (R) greets Anushka Sharma during the IIFA Rocks show in Toronto, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files</p>

<p>Anushka Sharma arrives before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files</p>

<p>Anushka Sharma accepts her award for best leading female actor for her work "Band Baaja Baaraat" beside Shilpa Shetty (R) during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files</p>

<p>Anushka Sharma smiles during a news conference for her movie "Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl" in Ahmedabad November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

<p>(L-R) Diya Mirza, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, and Boman Irani bow at the end of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto. June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files</p>

<p>Anushka Sharma arrives at the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Macau June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma (R) speaks with Katrina Kaif during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

<p>Anushka Sharma poses after an interview during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend in Macau June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files</p>

<p>Anushka Sharma arrives to attend the Fashion Extravaganza during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend in Macau June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files</p>

<p>Anushka Sharma arrives for the Zaia Cirque Du Soleil Show during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend in Macau June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files</p>

<p>Anushka Sharma poses for a picture during a promotional event for her movie 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' in Mumbai December 18, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani</p>

<p>Anushka Sharma poses after an interview during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend in Macau June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files</p>

<p>Shah Rukh Khan (R) and Anushka Sharma pose for a picture during a promotional evenber 18, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Mat for their movie 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' in Mumbai Decemnglani/Files</p>

<p>Shah Rukh Khan (R) greets Anushka Sharma during the IIFA Rocks show in Toronto, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files</p>

