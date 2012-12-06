Style File: Asin
Bollywood actress Asin Thottumkal looks up during a news conference, about her film "Ready". REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Bollywood actress Asin smiles during a promotional event of a television dish system in Chennai June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Bollywood actors Asin (L) and Shahid Kapur pose for a picture during the 37th anniversary celebrations of Giants International, a service and charitable organisation, in Mumbai September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Asin Thottumkal poses during the launch of a cosmetic product in Mumbai March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
(From L-R) Bollywood actresses Mughda Godse, Asin and Celina Jaitley attend the annual Stardust awards ceremony to honour Indian film industry talent in various categories in Mumbai January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Asin poses for a picture during a launch campaign ceremony of 'Lighting up a billion lives' in Mumbai July 29, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actors Asin Thottumkal (L) stands next to Salman Khan gesturing during a news conference, about their film "Ready" in Colombo June 30, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Bollywood actress Asin (C), President of the National Conference (NC) party Farooq Abdullah (L) and Chairman of the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Rajendra Pachauri pose for a picture during a launch campaign...more
Bollywood actress Asin celebrates after winning the Best Female Debut award for the movie "Ghajini" at the 10th International Indian Film Academy in Macau June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files
Bollywood actress Asin poses backstage during the Nokia 15th Annual Star Screen Awards 2008 in Mumbai January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Cast members (L-R) Aamir Khan, Jiah Khan and Asin and director AR Murugadoss pose at a party to celebrate the success of their film "Ghajini" in Mumbai January 12, 2009. Picture taken January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Asin smiles during a promotional event of a television dish system in Chennai June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Bollywood actress Asin unveils a painting of "Ghajini" co-star Aamir Khan in Mumbai December 23, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Asin feeds a piece of cake to actor Aamir Khan at a party for their movie Ghajini in Mumbai December 30, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Asin smiles during a promotional event for a telecommunication company in Chennai December 17, 2008 REUTERS/Babu/Files
