Style File: Deepika Padukone
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (C) performs at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Actress Deepika Padukone poses on the red carpet of the bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
Actress Deepika Padukone arrives on the red carpet for the screening of "Tournee" by director Mathieu Amalric at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone smiles during the launch ceremony of the latest issue of People magazine in Mumbai March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone showcases a creation by designers Shantanu and Nikhil on the third day of the Lakme India Fashion Week in Mumbai March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone smiles during a news conference for her upcoming movie "Karthik calling Karthik" at a multiplex in February 22, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone poses for a picture at the Apsara awards ceremony in Mumbai January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone presents a creation by designers Gauri and Nainika on the fourth day of Lakme India Fashion Week in Mumbai September 21, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone presents a creation by designers Gauri and Nainika on the fourth day of Lakme India Fashion Week in Mumbai September 21, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone poses during her visit to a multiplex to promote her movie "Love Aaj Kal" in Mumbai July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone poses during the promotion of her upcoming movie "Love Aaj Kal" at a multiplex in Mumbai June 9, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone takes part in the Mai Mumbai fashion show during the second day of Lakme fashion week in Mumbai March 28, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Actress Deepika Padukone presents a creation from designer Tarun Tahiliani's Autumn/Winter collection on the first-day of Delhi Fashion Week in New Delhi March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone presents a creation from designer Tarun Tahiliani's Autumn/Winter collection on the first-day of Delhi Fashion Week in New Delhi March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone poses on a Formula One car, during a news conference in which a tie-up between the Force India F1 team and MTV for a TV show called "The Fast and the Gorgeous" was announced, in Mumbai February 10, 2009. ...more
Actress Deepika Padukone (L) with Akshay Kumar pose for photographs during an interview with Reuters while promoting their film "Chandni Chowk to China" in New York City January 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone arrives for the European premiere of Chandni Chowk to China in Leicester Square, central London January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Parsons/Files
Actress Deepika Padukone attends the Canadian premiere of 'Chandni Chowk To China', the first-ever Bollywood kung fu comedy, in Toronto January 9, 2009. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese/Files
Actress Deepika Padukone arrives at the premiere of the film "Chandni Chowk to China" in Burbank, California January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/Files
Actress Deepika Padukone arrives at the premiere of the film "Chandni Chowk to China" in Burbank, California January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/Files
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone attends the Kids awards ceremony, to honour children in various categories for their achievements, in Mumbai December 13, 2008. Picture taken December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone poses during the launch of Fiama Di Wills Beautiful Face 2008 hunt in Mumbai September 12, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone poses with her award for best female debut of the year during the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/Files
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone poses during a photocall to promote her new film 'Om Shanti Om' in London November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Anthony Harvey/Files
