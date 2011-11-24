Style file

Edition:
Cast member Ashley Greene poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011.

Friday, November 25, 2011

Cast member Emma Watson arrives for the European premiere of "My Week With Marilyn" in London November 20, 2011.

Friday, November 25, 2011

Actress Blake Lively arrives to attend the Museum of Modern Art's fourth annual Film Benefit in New York November 15, 2011.

Friday, November 25, 2011

Model Miranda Kerr attends the Museum of Modern Art's fourth annual Film Benefit in New York November 15, 2011.

Friday, November 25, 2011

Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011.

Friday, November 25, 2011

Actress Missi Pyle arrives at a special screening of the film "The Artist" in Beverly Hills, California, November 21, 2011.

Friday, November 25, 2011

Actress Kirsten Dunst attends the 2011 Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Gala in Los Angeles November 12, 2011.

Friday, November 25, 2011

Actress Zoe Saldana arrives at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011.

Friday, November 25, 2011

Cast member Casey LaBow poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011.

Friday, November 25, 2011

Rosanna Arquette attends the 2011 Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Gala in Los Angeles November 12, 2011.

Friday, November 25, 2011

Brazilian singer Paula Fernandes poses backstage at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011.

Friday, November 25, 2011

A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Philippe Guilet during the fashion show "100%.RO", inspired by Romania's cultural heritage, at the French embassy in Bucharest late November 10, 2011.

Friday, November 25, 2011

Actress Chloe Moretz arrives to attend the Museum of Modern Art's fourth annual Film Benefit in New York November 15, 2011.

Friday, November 25, 2011

Actress Emma Stone arrives at the Museum of Modern Art's fourth annual Film Benefit in New York November 15, 2011.

Friday, November 25, 2011

Princess Charlene, wife of Prince Albert II of Monaco, attends a ceremony in Monaco palace during the Monaco's National Day in Monte Carlo November 19, 2011.

Friday, November 25, 2011

Nicole Richie attends the 2011 Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Gala in Los Angeles November 12, 2011.

Friday, November 25, 2011

Singer Nicole Scherzinger attends the GQ "Men of the Year" party in Los Angeles November 17, 2011.

Friday, November 25, 2011

Singer Gwen Stefani attends the 2011 Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Gala in Los Angeles November 12, 2011.

Friday, November 25, 2011

Singer Jennifer Lopez poses backstage after winning the Favorite Latin Music Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011.

Friday, November 25, 2011

Mexican actress Blanca Soto poses backstage at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011.

Friday, November 25, 2011

