Pictures | Fri Dec 9, 2011 | 2:50am IST

Style file

<p>Cast member Rachel McAdams poses at the premiere of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, California December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Friday, December 09, 2011

<p>South Korean actress Han Chae-young walks on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Blue Dragon Film Awards in Seoul November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Friday, December 09, 2011

<p>Actress Amber Heard arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Friday, December 09, 2011

<p>British actress Andrea Riseborough poses as she arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills, California November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Friday, December 09, 2011

<p>Actress Kate Bosworth poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 20th annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Beverly Hills, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Friday, December 09, 2011

<p>Actress Amber Heard poses at the premiere of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, California December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Friday, December 09, 2011

<p>Entertainer Beth Ostrosky Stern arrives at the screening of the film "W.E." in New York, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Friday, December 09, 2011

<p>Actress Anne Hathaway poses for photos after a news conference during the opening of the Valentino Garavani Virtual Museum at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

Friday, December 09, 2011

<p>Singer Fergie poses during the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Friday, December 09, 2011

<p>Cast member Hilary Swank poses at the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Friday, December 09, 2011

<p>A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Friday, December 09, 2011

<p>Actress Kat Dennings arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Friday, December 09, 2011

<p>Actress Jane Fonda poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 20th annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Beverly Hills, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Friday, December 09, 2011

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend 2011 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas </p>

Friday, December 09, 2011

<p>South Korean actress Kang So-ra poses for photographs before the Blue Dragon Film Awards in Seoul November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Friday, December 09, 2011

<p>Presenter Nicki Minaj and host LL Cool J greet each other on stage during a concert announcing nominations for the 2012 Grammy Awards, at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Friday, December 09, 2011

<p>Singer LeAnn Rimes arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Friday, December 09, 2011

<p>Actress Zoe Saldana arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Friday, December 09, 2011

<p>President Barack Obama's daughter Malia walks with family dog Bo to receive the 2011 White House Christmas Tree at the White House in Washington, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas </p>

Friday, December 09, 2011

<p>Singer Fergie arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Friday, December 09, 2011

