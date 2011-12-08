Style file
Cast member Rachel McAdams poses at the premiere of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, California December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Rachel McAdams poses at the premiere of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, California December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
South Korean actress Han Chae-young walks on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Blue Dragon Film Awards in Seoul November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
South Korean actress Han Chae-young walks on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Blue Dragon Film Awards in Seoul November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Actress Amber Heard arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Amber Heard arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
British actress Andrea Riseborough poses as she arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills, California November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
British actress Andrea Riseborough poses as she arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills, California November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Kate Bosworth poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 20th annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Beverly Hills, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kate Bosworth poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 20th annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Beverly Hills, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Amber Heard poses at the premiere of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, California December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Amber Heard poses at the premiere of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, California December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Entertainer Beth Ostrosky Stern arrives at the screening of the film "W.E." in New York, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Entertainer Beth Ostrosky Stern arrives at the screening of the film "W.E." in New York, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Anne Hathaway poses for photos after a news conference during the opening of the Valentino Garavani Virtual Museum at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Actress Anne Hathaway poses for photos after a news conference during the opening of the Valentino Garavani Virtual Museum at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Singer Fergie poses during the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Fergie poses during the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Hilary Swank poses at the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Hilary Swank poses at the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Kat Dennings arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Kat Dennings arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Jane Fonda poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 20th annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Beverly Hills, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jane Fonda poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 20th annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Beverly Hills, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend 2011 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend 2011 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
South Korean actress Kang So-ra poses for photographs before the Blue Dragon Film Awards in Seoul November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
South Korean actress Kang So-ra poses for photographs before the Blue Dragon Film Awards in Seoul November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Presenter Nicki Minaj and host LL Cool J greet each other on stage during a concert announcing nominations for the 2012 Grammy Awards, at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenter Nicki Minaj and host LL Cool J greet each other on stage during a concert announcing nominations for the 2012 Grammy Awards, at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer LeAnn Rimes arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer LeAnn Rimes arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Zoe Saldana arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Zoe Saldana arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
President Barack Obama's daughter Malia walks with family dog Bo to receive the 2011 White House Christmas Tree at the White House in Washington, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama's daughter Malia walks with family dog Bo to receive the 2011 White House Christmas Tree at the White House in Washington, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Singer Fergie arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer Fergie arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Our top entertainment photos of the year.
On stage
Dramatic moments and eye-catching images from performances around the world.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
Wild hair design
Models present creations during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.