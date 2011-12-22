Style file

Edition:
<p>Cast member Scarlett Johansson arrives for the premiere of the film "We Bought a Zoo" in New York, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Friday, December 23, 2011

<p>Director of the movie Angelina Jolie poses at the premiere of "In the Land of Blood and Honey" at the Arclight theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Friday, December 23, 2011

<p>Actress Leelee Sobieski arrives for the New York premiere of the film "The Iron Lady" in New York December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Friday, December 23, 2011

<p>Singer Dolly Parton arrives for "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Friday, December 23, 2011

<p>British model Imogen Thomas poses for photographers as she leaves the High Court in central London December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Friday, December 23, 2011

<p>Singer Jill Scott arrives for the "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Friday, December 23, 2011

<p>Cast member Viola Davis arrives for the premiere of the film "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" in New York, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Friday, December 23, 2011

<p>Cast member Charlize Theron arrives for the premiere of the film "Young Adult" in New York December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Friday, December 23, 2011

<p>Actress Gillian Anderson poses on the red carpet during the UK premiere of the movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" in London December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Friday, December 23, 2011

<p>Actress Yasmina Filali arrives for the "Ein Herz fuer Kinder" (A Heart for Children) TV charity telethon in Berlin, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen </p>

Friday, December 23, 2011

<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Centrepoint?s Camberwell Foyer in London December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Friday, December 23, 2011

<p>Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark watches Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland as he plays at the 18th hole during the third round of the Dubai World Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

Friday, December 23, 2011

<p>Singer Jennifer Hudson arrives for the "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Friday, December 23, 2011

<p>Singer Gwen Stefani poses at the premiere of "In the Land of Blood and Honey" at the Arclight theatre in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Friday, December 23, 2011

<p>Judge Nicole Scherzinger poses for photographers following a news conference for the television show "The X Factor" held in Los Angeles December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Friday, December 23, 2011

<p>Actress and musician Miley Cyrus arrives at the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Friday, December 23, 2011

<p>Television personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the grand opening of the Kardashian Khaos store at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus </p>

Friday, December 23, 2011

<p>Actress Sophia Thomalla arrives for the "Ein Herz fuer Kinder" (A Heart for Children) TV charity telethon in Berlin, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen </p>

Friday, December 23, 2011

<p>Cast member Paula Patton arrives for the premiere of the film "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" in New York December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Friday, December 23, 2011

<p>Actress Kate Mara arrives for the premiere of the film "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" in New York, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Friday, December 23, 2011

