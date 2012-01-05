Style file
British actress Emilia Fox arrives at the European premiere of "The Iron Lady" at the British Film Institute in central London, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Kyly Boldy, the girlfriend of Australian captain Michael Clarke, applauds at the end of the day's play during the second cricket test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Cast member Rooney Mara poses during the media presentation of the movie "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" (Verblendung) in Berlin January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Cast member Rooney Mara arrives for the media presentation of the movie "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" in Madrid January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Cast member Kristen Bell poses at the premiere for the television series "House of Lies" in Los Angeles, California January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bollywood actresses Bipasha Basu (R) and Sonam Kapoor pose during a news conference to promote their upcoming movie "Players" in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez (2nd R) and retired wrestler Torrie Wilson (R) sit courtside with supermodel Cindy Crawford (2nd R) and her husband Rande Gerber during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets...more
Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (R) sits courtside with Shantel Jackson (L) during an NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Serbia's folk music star Svetlana Raznatovic, commonly known as Ceca, arrives at the court building in Belgrade December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic
Singer Lady Gaga gestures after activating the New Year Eve ball during celebrations in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Sunny, a member of K-pop idol group Girls' Generation, voice actor for the animated movie Koala Kid, poses during an event to promote the film in Seoul January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Royal estate at Sandringham, Norfolk in east England, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Singer Alicia Keys sits with her husband Swizz Beatz and their son Egypt during the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics NBA basketball game in New York December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Justin Bieber performs during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Meryl Streep arrives at the European premiere of "The Iron Lady" at the British Film Institute in central London, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
