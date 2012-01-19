Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 20, 2012 | 3:25am IST

Style file

<p>Female cast members of "Modern Family" (L-R) Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara pose backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Female cast members of "Modern Family" (L-R) Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara pose backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, January 20, 2012

Female cast members of "Modern Family" (L-R) Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara pose backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 20
<p>Cast member Parminder Nagra poses as she arrives for the premiere of the Fox television series "Alcatraz" at the famed former prison in San Francisco Bay, California January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Cast member Parminder Nagra poses as she arrives for the premiere of the Fox television series "Alcatraz" at the famed former prison in San Francisco Bay, California January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Friday, January 20, 2012

Cast member Parminder Nagra poses as she arrives for the premiere of the Fox television series "Alcatraz" at the famed former prison in San Francisco Bay, California January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
2 / 20
<p>Actress Jennifer Lawrence poses backstage in the photo room at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Jennifer Lawrence poses backstage in the photo room at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, January 20, 2012

Actress Jennifer Lawrence poses backstage in the photo room at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
3 / 20
<p>Michelle Williams poses with her award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical, for "My Week with Marilyn," backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Michelle Williams poses with her award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical, for "My Week with Marilyn," backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012....more

Friday, January 20, 2012

Michelle Williams poses with her award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical, for "My Week with Marilyn," backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
4 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Cantao collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A model presents a creation from Cantao collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, January 20, 2012

A model presents a creation from Cantao collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
5 / 20
<p>Actress Ginnifer Goodwin from the TV series "Once Upon a Time" arrives at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin from the TV series "Once Upon a Time" arrives at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, January 20, 2012

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin from the TV series "Once Upon a Time" arrives at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
6 / 20
<p>Singer Kelly Rowland arrives at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts </p>

Singer Kelly Rowland arrives at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Friday, January 20, 2012

Singer Kelly Rowland arrives at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
7 / 20
<p>Actress Emma Stone arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Emma Stone arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, January 20, 2012

Actress Emma Stone arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
8 / 20
<p>Actress Laura Dern, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical, for Enlightened," poses backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Laura Dern, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical, for Enlightened," poses backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 15, 2012....more

Friday, January 20, 2012

Actress Laura Dern, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical, for Enlightened," poses backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 20
<p>Actress Diane Kruger arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Diane Kruger arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, January 20, 2012

Actress Diane Kruger arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
10 / 20
<p>Actress Lea Michele poses at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Lea Michele poses at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 20, 2012

Actress Lea Michele poses at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 20
<p>Actress Zooey Deschanel arrives at the FOX after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Actress Zooey Deschanel arrives at the FOX after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Friday, January 20, 2012

Actress Zooey Deschanel arrives at the FOX after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
12 / 20
<p>Actress Keira Knightley arrives to attend the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Keira Knightley arrives to attend the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, January 20, 2012

Actress Keira Knightley arrives to attend the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 20
<p>Australian actor Liam Hemsworth and singer Miley Cyrus arrive at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth and singer Miley Cyrus arrive at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, January 20, 2012

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth and singer Miley Cyrus arrive at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
14 / 20
<p>Actor Brad Pitt (R) and actress Angelina Jolie arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Brad Pitt (R) and actress Angelina Jolie arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 20, 2012

Actor Brad Pitt (R) and actress Angelina Jolie arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 20
<p>Musician Mariah Carey speaks after receiving her award at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts </p>

Musician Mariah Carey speaks after receiving her award at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Friday, January 20, 2012

Musician Mariah Carey speaks after receiving her award at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
16 / 20
<p>Socialite Tamara Ecclestone poses for photographers as she opens the London International Boat Show January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Socialite Tamara Ecclestone poses for photographers as she opens the London International Boat Show January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, January 20, 2012

Socialite Tamara Ecclestone poses for photographers as she opens the London International Boat Show January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
17 / 20
<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the UK premiere of War Horse on the eve of her 30th birthday, at the Odeon Leicester Square cinema in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ian Gavan/POOL </p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the UK premiere of War Horse on the eve of her 30th birthday, at the Odeon Leicester Square cinema in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ian Gavan/POOL

Friday, January 20, 2012

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the UK premiere of War Horse on the eve of her 30th birthday, at the Odeon Leicester Square cinema in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ian Gavan/POOL

Close
18 / 20
<p>Actress Julianne Hough poses as she arrives at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Julianne Hough poses as she arrives at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, January 20, 2012

Actress Julianne Hough poses as she arrives at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
19 / 20
<p>Cast member Katharine McPhee attends the panel for the NBC television series "Smash" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Katharine McPhee attends the panel for the NBC television series "Smash" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 20, 2012

Cast member Katharine McPhee attends the panel for the NBC television series "Smash" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Hong Kong fashion

Hong Kong fashion

Next Slideshows

Hong Kong fashion

Hong Kong fashion

Highlights from the Fall/Winter 2012 collections during Hong Kong Fashion Week.

18 Jan 2012
Who's turning 30?

Who's turning 30?

Celebrities turning 30 in 2012.

18 Jan 2012
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

18 Jan 2012
On stage

On stage

Dramatic moments and eye-catching images from performances around the world.

18 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast