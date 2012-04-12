Style file

Edition:
<p>A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during the Volvo Fashion Week in Moscow April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Cast member Charlize Theron poses for pictures as she arrives at the French premiere of the movie "Prometheus" in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Reality TV personality Audrina Patridge poses at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Cast member Cobie Smulders poses at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Cast member Scarlett Johansson poses at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Actress Marisol Nichols arrives at "The Advocate 45th" celebrating the magazine's 45 years of publication in Beverly Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Reality television personality Romi Klinger arrives at "The Advocate 45th", celebrating the magazine's 45 years of publication in Beverly Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Actress Renee Olstead arrives at "The Advocate 45th" celebrating the magazine's 45 years of publication in Beverly Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Model Lara Stone, wife of comedian David Walliams, leaves 10 Downing Street after Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron held a meeting with Sport Relief charity fundraisers in London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Model Sofia Khan has her dress adjusted by a designer at Ranga Rang's backstage before taking to the catwalk during Fashion Week in Islamabad April 11, 2012. The event, sponsored by the International Pakistan Fashion Council, takes place from April 10 to 12. REUTERS/Insiya Syed </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Actress Anna Chlumsky attends the world premiere of new HBO series VEEP in New York City April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Actress Serinda Swan arrives at "The Advocate 45th" celebrating the magazine's 45 years of publication in Beverly Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Actress Hannah Simone arrives at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles Opening Night Gala in Hollywood, California April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Actress Vanessa Williams arrives for the opening night of the broadway show 'Evita' in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Singer Macy Gray performs at "The Advocate 45th" celebrating the magazine's 45 years of publication in Beverly Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

