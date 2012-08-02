Style file
Australian actress Melissa George, star of the new series "Hunted" speaks during the HBO presentation at the Cable portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser more
Australian actress Melissa George, star of the new series "Hunted" speaks during the HBO presentation at the Cable portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
U.S. actress Zoe Saldana poses for photographers at the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
U.S. actress Zoe Saldana poses for photographers at the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Kate Beckinsale poses at the premiere of "Total Recall" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Kate Beckinsale poses at the premiere of "Total Recall" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
French actress Marion Cotillard poses for photographers as she arrives at the European Premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Leicester Square, central London, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
French actress Marion Cotillard poses for photographers as she arrives at the European Premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Leicester Square, central London, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Cast member Marion Cotillard attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York July 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly
Cast member Marion Cotillard attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York July 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly
Cast member Jessica Biel poses at the premiere of "Total Recall" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jessica Biel poses at the premiere of "Total Recall" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.S. actress Nikki Reed arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
U.S. actress Nikki Reed arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
U.S. actress Victoria Justice arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
U.S. actress Victoria Justice arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the UK Creative Industries reception at the Royal Academy of Arts in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/POOL
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the UK Creative Industries reception at the Royal Academy of Arts in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/POOL
U.S. actress Nikki Reed arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
U.S. actress Nikki Reed arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
U.S. singer Jordin Sparks arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
U.S. singer Jordin Sparks arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Olivia Munn poses for a portrait while promoting the film "The Babymakers" in Los Angeles, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Olivia Munn poses for a portrait while promoting the film "The Babymakers" in Los Angeles, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
Best-dressed list
Vanity Fair releases their International Best-Dressed List.
Colombian fashion
Collection highlights from Colombiamoda fashion week.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
Celebrity style: Mariah Carey
A look at the fashion and style of singer and actress Mariah Carey.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.