Fri Sep 28, 2012

Style file

<p>Actress Mercedes Cabral poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Thy Womb" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from fashion house TCN at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas </p>

<p>Actress Claire Danes of the drama series "Homeland" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Bobbie Austin of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. She has been attending the event for two years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

<p>Actress and co-host Eva Longoria arrives at the National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Pasadena, California, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Actress Lovi Poe poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Thy Womb" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

<p>Actress Halle Berry arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Models wait for their turn on the catwalk during a fashion show organised to display local talent in Budapest June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

<p>Liz Whinnem of Connecticut attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Cast member Selena Gomez poses during the photocall of the movie "Spring Breakers" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

<p>Designer Autumn Hawk of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives for the 2012 New York City Ballet Fall Gala at the Lincoln Center in New York September 20, 2012. This year's event celebrated fashion designer Valentino Garavani. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Actress Penelope Cruz arrives for the gala presentation of "Twice Born" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>British Olympic cycling champion Victoria Pendleton arrives at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

<p>Actress Olga Kurylenko poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "To the Wonder" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

<p>Argentinian director Jazmin Lopez poses during the photocall of the movie "Leones" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

<p>Vanessa Hudgens poses for the photocall of the movie "Spring breakers" during the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

<p>Model Karolina Kurkova arrives for the 2012 New York City Ballet Fall Gala at the Lincoln Center in New York September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Actress Julianne Moore holds the Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for "Game Change" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

