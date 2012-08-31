Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 31, 2012 | 11:20am IST

Style File: Kareena Kapoor

<p>Kareena Kapoor poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of RA.One at the O2 Arena in London October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor smiles during a news conference to promote her movie "Bodyguard" at a multiplex in Ahmedabad August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor celebrates after winning the Best Actress award during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor arrives with Saif Ali Khan on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor smiles during a news conference for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan showcase creations by Indian designer Manish Malhotra during a fashion show on the third day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor poses for a picture during the music launch ceremony of her movie "Main Aur Mrs. Khanna" (Me And Mrs. Khanna) in Mumbai September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor greets the media after she was announced brand ambassador for a jewellery line in Mumbai July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor poses for a picture during a party to celebrate the weekend earnings of the movie "Kambakkht Ishq" in Mumbai July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar pose for a picture before addressing a news conference in Mumbai June 5, 2009. Picture taken June 5, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor smiles during an International Cricket Council (ICC) news conference in New Delhi May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar pose for a picture during a promotional event for their forthcoming movie "Kambakkht Ishq" in Mumbai July 1, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar pose for a picture during a promotional event for their forthcoming movie "Kambakkht Ishq" in New Delhi July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor arrives for Manish Malhotra's show on the fourth day of Lakme fashion week in Mumbai March 30, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor leaves the venue after attending the 'Food Guide Awards' at a hotel in Mumbai November 16, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor performs during the filming of the Bollywood production "Kambakht Ishq" in Venice October 10, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor (L) performs during the filming of the Bollywood production "Kambakht Ishq" in Venice October 10, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor presents designer Manish Malhotra's collection at the Fashion Extravaganza during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards weekend in Bangkok June 7, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplan/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor arrives at the venue of Fashion Extravaganza during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards weekend in Bangkok June 7, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor attends the unveiling ceremony of a jewellery exhibition in New Delhi September 29, 2006. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor smiles during a promotional event of a watch company in Mumbai February 16, 2007. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor (L) and Shahid Kapur present creations by designer Manish Malhotra at a fashion show on the final-day of the India fashion week in New Delhi September 3, 2006. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor pose for photographers during a promotional event for a beauty product in Mumbai September 9, 2005. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor speak during a news conference in Bombay. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor arrives at the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) awards ceremony in Singapore May 22, 2004. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor looks at film music cassettes after inaugurating 'Giant' a large shopping mall in Bombay February 21, 2004. REUTERS/Str REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor chats on her mobile phone during the filming of her latest movie "Yuva" (Youth) in Calcutta November 4,2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor walks towards the set of the movie LOC (Line of control) in Chandigarh November 27, 2002. REUTERS/Dipak Kumar/Files</p>

<p>Kareena Kapoor is mobbed by fans as she arrives for a discussion in Bombay, April 27 organised by a local art gallery. Reuters/Pictures</p>

