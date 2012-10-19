Style file: Katrina Kaif
Bollywood star Salman Khan (R) drives with Katrina Kaif in a convertible car on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses with Audi's new SUV Q3 car during India's Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is seen on the set of her film "Mere Brother ki Dulhan" (My Brother's Bride) in Agra April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif paints during a function organised for underprivileged children in Bombay May 24, 2005. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif (R) dance during the news conference in New Delhi December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Katrina Kaif displays an outfit by designer Rohit Bal in Mumbai. REUTERS/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif smiles during a news conference in Ahmedabad December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif holds a yearbook during its release at the inauguration session of the 11th FICCI-FRAMES convention in Mumbai March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses for a picture during a news conference of a women's magazine in Mumbai January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses for a picture during the launch ceremony of a new designer's store in Mumbai December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses for a picture upon her arrival at a lingerie fashion show by Triumph International in Mumbai December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Katrina Kaif presents a creation by designer Suneet Verma during a fashion show to launch Lakme mosaic winter collection 2005 in Mumbai October 8, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif (R) speaks with disabled children who came for a special screening of her movie "De Dana Dan" at a multiplex in Mumbai December 4, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif displays an outfit by designer Narendra Kumar during the grand finale of India fashion week in Mumbai March 31, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Designer Rohit Bal (C) dances as Bollywood actors, Katrina Kaif (2nd L) and Ranbir Kapoor, (centre R) watch during Bal's Spring/Summer 2010 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 28, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay...more
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif (C) along with models showcases creation by designer Ritu Beri during the grand finale of India's fashion week in Mumbai April 1, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses for a picture during the annual Indian Television Awards (ITA) ceremony in Mumbai December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (R) and Katrina Kaif pose for a picture during a promotional event for their movie "De Dana Dan" in Mumbai November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif smiles upon her arrival to attend a party to celebrate the success of her movie "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani" at a hotel in Mumbai November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif (L) and Ranbir Kapoor present creations from designer Rohit Bal's Spring/Summer 2010 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 28, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif walks the runway during a fashion show for the "Being Human" foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) run by actor Salman Khan, on the second day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 13, 2009. REUTERS/Punit...more
Katrina Kaif arrives at the Zee Cine Awards 2005 at the ExCeL Exhibition Centre in London March 26, 2005. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses for a picture during a meeting with contest winners of her movie "New York" in Mumbai August 26, 2009. Picture taken August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani (INDIA ENTERTAINMENT)
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif (L) and designer Rocky S pose during a celebration party for the movie 'Kanchivaram' in Mumbai September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor (R) and Katrina Kaif pose for a picture during the launch of their movie "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani" in Mumbai October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses for a picture during the 'GQ Men of the Year 2009' awards function in Mumbai September 27, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses for a picture during a diamond jewellery show in Mumbai July 11, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Cast members Neil Nitin Mukesh (L) and Katrina Kaif pose during a promotional event for their Bollywood movie "New York" at a multiplex in Mumbai July 4, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif displays a new creation by designer Nishka Lulla to celebrate fifty years of 'Barbie', at the first day of Lakme fashion week in Mumbai March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Cast of Bollywood movie "New York" (R-L) Neil Nitin Mukesh, Irrfan Khan, Katrina Kaif, John Abraham and director Kabir Khan pose at a news conference to promote their movie in Mumbai June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif arrives at Nokia 15th Annual Star Screen Awards 2008 in Mumbai January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif (C) poses before a ribbon cutting ceremony at the opening of a spa in Mumbai January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (L) presents actress Katrina Kaif with her portrait at a party to celebrate the success of the music for their film "Yuvvraj" in Mumbai November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses during the annual Autocar awards event in Mumbai January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif tries her hand on a painting after unveiling the paintings by painter Anjana Kuthalia dedicated to her Bollywood movie "Singh is Kinng" at an exhibition in Mumbai August 6, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses after she was announced as a brand ambassador for Nakshatra, one of the India's jewellery brands, in Mumbai August 5, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif attends a promotional event of a beverage manufacturing company in Hyderabad August 2, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif attends a music album launch in Mumbai June 26, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif displays the Spice S-950 mobile phone set during its launch in New Delhi April 29, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif arrives for the premiere of Bollywood movie "Race" in Mumbai March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Reuters
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif presents a creation from designers Anamika Khanna and Ashish Soni's Autumn/Winter 2008 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi March 16, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif arrives for the International Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England, June 9, 2007. REUTERS/David Moir/Files
Katrina Kaif poses on the red carpet at the 7th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Foundation charity event in Dubai, June 15, 2006. REUTERS/Xavier Almiron/Files
Bollywood stars Sushmita Sen (L) and Katrina Kaif pose during a promotional event for their film "Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya" (Why Did I Fall In Love) in Bombay June 23, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Katrina Kaif poses for photographers during the launch of cosmetic company Lakme's new winter collection in Bombay October 5, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
