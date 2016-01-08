Edition:
Style File - Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" in congratulated backstage by photographer Steve Granitz after she won the award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Vin Diesel accepts the awards for favorite movie and for favorite action movie for "Furious 7" as presenters John Stamos and Priyanka Chopra applaud at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" and John Stamos of "Grandfathered" accept their awards for favorite actor and actress in a new TV series before presenting the award for favorite movie at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Cast member Priyanka Chopra speaks at a panel for the Disney-ABC television series "Quantico" during the Television Critics Association Cable Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the "Make Equality Reality" event held in Beverly Hills, California November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Actress Priyanka Chopra greets fans as she arrives for the premiere of the film "Mary Kom" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Actress Priyanka Chopra greets fans as she arrives for the premiere of the film "Mary Kom" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Actress Priyanka Chopra greets fans as she arrives for the premiere of the film "Mary Kom" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Actress Priyanka Chopra greets fans as she arrives for the premiere of the film Mary Kom at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Actress Priyanka Chopra and director Omung Kumar pose as they arrive for the premiere of the film "Mary Kom" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Actress Priyanka Chopra and director Omung Kumar pose as they arrive for the premiere of the film "Mary Kom" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Actress Priyanka Chopra and director Omung Kumar pose as they arrive for the premiere of the film "Mary Kom" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Actress Priyanka Chopra poses as she arrives for the premiere of the film Mary Kom at the Toronto International "Film Festival" in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra of India speaks during the news conference for "Mary Kom" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra speaks during the news conference for "Mary Kom" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses during the news conference for "Mary Kom" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra adjusts her hair during the news conference for "Mary Kom" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attends the news conference for "Mary Kom" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra speaks during the news conference for "Mary Kom" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and director Omung Kumar pose during the news conference for "Mary Kom" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra speaks during the news conference for "Mary Kom" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attends the news conference for "Mary Kom" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Actress Priyanka Chopra, who voices the character of "Ishani," poses at the world premiere of "Planes" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2013
Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2013
Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at a photocall during the 12th International Marrakech Film Festival in Marrakech December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Abderrahmane Mokhtari

Reuters / Sunday, December 09, 2012
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2012
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra speaks to reporters upon her arrival on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2012
Cast member Priyanka Chopra arrives for the screening of the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2012
Cast member Priyanka Chopra poses as she arrives for the screening of the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/Files

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2012
Cast member Priyanka Chopra poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2012
Cast member Priyanka Chopra attends a news conference to promote the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2012
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan (L) and Priyanka Chopra attend a news conference to promote their movie "Don 2" at a multiplex in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2011
Bollywood actress arrives on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Toronto on June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese/Files

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2011
Priyanka Chopra (L) performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2011
Priyanka Chopra performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2011
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra performs at a show after the Twenty20 cricket match between South Africa and India at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/Files

Reuters / Monday, January 10, 2011
Priyanka Chopra attends a news conference to promote her movie "Don-2" in Berlin, October 22, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

Reuters / Friday, October 22, 2010
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture after her visit to a radio station in Mumbai December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2009
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture on the sets of a dance contest show 'Dance Premier League' at a studio in Mumbai December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2009
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture during a play themed "The Melody of Love" by Divya Arora, in Mumbai October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglan/Files

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2009
Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives for the "What's Your Raashee" film screening during the 34th Toronto International Film Festival, September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinc/Files

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2009
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses during her visit to a radio station to promote her movie "What's Your Raashee" in Mumbai September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2009
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra speaks during a news conference in Mumbai September 7, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2009
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the launch of the soundtrack for her movie "What's Your Raashee" in Mumbai August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2009
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attends a news conference organised by NDTV-Toyota in New Delhi August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2009
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attends a news conference organised by NDTV-Toyota in New Delhi August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2009
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra smiles during a news conference for movie "Kaminey" (Rascals) in Mumbai August 6, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2009
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Macau June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2009
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture before addressing a news conference at a studio in Mumbai May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2009
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra (C) performs during the Miss India Pageant 2009 in Mumbai April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjp/Files

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2009
Priyanka Chopra poses with the trophy after receiving the Nielsen Box Office Award at the Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong March 23, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2009
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses with her best actress award at the Stardust Awards in Mumbai February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2009
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture during her visit to a medical camp in Mumbai December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2008
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra arrives for the grand opening of Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai November 20, 2008. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh/Files

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2008
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra arrives for the grand opening of Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai November 20, 2008. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh/Files

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2008
Bollywood actresses Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra and Mugdha Godse display outfits by designer Narendra Kumar during the first day of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai October 20, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters / Monday, October 20, 2008
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra presents a creation from designer Narendra Kumar's collection during the first day of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai October 20, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters / Monday, October 20, 2008
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra displays a creation by designer Ritu Kumar at the India couture week in Mumbai September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, September 17, 2008
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the music launch of her movie "Chamku" in Mumbai July 29, 2008. Picture taken July 29, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, July 30, 2008
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra smiles during the promotional event of her movie "Love Story 2050" in Mumbai June 28, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Reuters / Sunday, June 29, 2008
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attends a news conference in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters / Sunday, June 08, 2008
Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra presents a creation by designer Rohit Bal at the Fashion Extravaganza during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards weekend in Bangkok June 7, 2008. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/Files

Reuters / Saturday, June 07, 2008
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attends a function at a multiplex in Mumbai March 19, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2008
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attends a promotional event for a consumer goods company in Mumbai March 11, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Mangla/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2008
Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan (R) and Priyanka Chopra display Tag Heuer watches during a function in Mumbai March 17, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2007
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra smiles during an event to promote a watch brand in New Delhi March 12, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2007
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra smiles during an event to promote a watch brand in New Delhi March 12, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2007
Bollywod stars Salman Khan (L) and Priyanka Chopra attend the music launch of their film "Salaam-e-Ishq" in Mumbai December 2, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan/Files

Reuters / Sunday, December 03, 2006
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra performs during a charity show to raise funds for disabled people in New Delhi on December 24, 2005. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra performs during a charity show to raise funds for disabled people in New Delhi on December 24, 2005. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
Priyanka Chopra smiles at a religious ceremony in Singapore September 15, 2005. REUTERS/Nicky Loh/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Bollywood stars (L-R) Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar chat during the making of Bollywood movie "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi", in Bombay December 2, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Priyanka Chopra attends a news conference' in Bombay late November 24, 2003. REUTERS/Roy Madhur/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra poses for photographers prior to a dance shooting, in Bombay July 9, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Priyanka Chopra speaks to Diya Mirza in Bombay late February 18, 2001, during a concert organised in aid of earthquake victims.REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
