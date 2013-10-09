Style File: Priyanka Chopra
Actress Priyanka Chopra, who voices the character of "Ishani," poses at the world premiere of "Planes" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong
Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at a photocall during the 12th International Marrakech Film Festival in Marrakech December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Abderrahmane Mokhtari
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra speaks to reporters upon her arrival on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
Cast member Priyanka Chopra arrives for the screening of the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files
Cast member Priyanka Chopra poses as she arrives for the screening of the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/Files
Cast member Priyanka Chopra poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files
Cast member Priyanka Chopra attends a news conference to promote the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan (L) and Priyanka Chopra attend a news conference to promote their movie "Don 2" at a multiplex in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Bollywood actress arrives on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Toronto on June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese/Files
Priyanka Chopra (L) performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Priyanka Chopra performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra performs at a show after the Twenty20 cricket match between South Africa and India at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/Files
Priyanka Chopra attends a news conference to promote her movie "Don-2" in Berlin, October 22, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture after her visit to a radio station in Mumbai December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture on the sets of a dance contest show 'Dance Premier League' at a studio in Mumbai December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture during a play themed "The Melody of Love" by Divya Arora, in Mumbai October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglan/Files
Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives for the "What's Your Raashee" film screening during the 34th Toronto International Film Festival, September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinc/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses during her visit to a radio station to promote her movie "What's Your Raashee" in Mumbai September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra speaks during a news conference in Mumbai September 7, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the launch of the soundtrack for her movie "What's Your Raashee" in Mumbai August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attends a news conference organised by NDTV-Toyota in New Delhi August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attends a news conference organised by NDTV-Toyota in New Delhi August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra smiles during a news conference for movie "Kaminey" (Rascals) in Mumbai August 6, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Macau June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture before addressing a news conference at a studio in Mumbai May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra (C) performs during the Miss India Pageant 2009 in Mumbai April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjp/Files
Priyanka Chopra poses with the trophy after receiving the Nielsen Box Office Award at the Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong March 23, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses with her best actress award at the Stardust Awards in Mumbai February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture during her visit to a medical camp in Mumbai December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra arrives for the grand opening of Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai November 20, 2008. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra arrives for the grand opening of Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai November 20, 2008. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh/Files
Bollywood actresses Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra and Mugdha Godse display outfits by designer Narendra Kumar during the first day of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai October 20, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra presents a creation from designer Narendra Kumar's collection during the first day of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai October 20, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra displays a creation by designer Ritu Kumar at the India couture week in Mumbai September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the music launch of her movie "Chamku" in Mumbai July 29, 2008. Picture taken July 29, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra smiles during the promotional event of her movie "Love Story 2050" in Mumbai June 28, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attends a news conference in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra presents a creation by designer Rohit Bal at the Fashion Extravaganza during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards weekend in Bangkok June 7, 2008. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attends a function at a multiplex in Mumbai March 19, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attends a promotional event for a consumer goods company in Mumbai March 11, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Mangla/Files
Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan (R) and Priyanka Chopra display Tag Heuer watches during a function in Mumbai March 17, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra smiles during an event to promote a watch brand in New Delhi March 12, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra smiles during an event to promote a watch brand in New Delhi March 12, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Bollywod stars Salman Khan (L) and Priyanka Chopra attend the music launch of their film "Salaam-e-Ishq" in Mumbai December 2, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra performs during a charity show to raise funds for disabled people in New Delhi on December 24, 2005. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra performs during a charity show to raise funds for disabled people in New Delhi on December 24, 2005. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Priyanka Chopra smiles at a religious ceremony in Singapore September 15, 2005. REUTERS/Nicky Loh/Files
Bollywood stars (L-R) Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar chat during the making of Bollywood movie "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi", in Bombay December 2, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Priyanka Chopra attends a news conference' in Bombay late November 24, 2003. REUTERS/Roy Madhur/Files
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra poses for photographers prior to a dance shooting, in Bombay July 9, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Priyanka Chopra speaks to Diya Mirza in Bombay late February 18, 2001, during a concert organised in aid of earthquake victims.REUTERS/Files
