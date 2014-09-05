Style File: Priyanka Chopra
Actress Priyanka Chopra greets fans as she arrives for the premiere of the film "Mary Kom" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Priyanka Chopra and director Omung Kumar pose as they arrive for the premiere of the film "Mary Kom" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Priyanka Chopra poses as she arrives for the premiere of the film Mary Kom at the Toronto International "Film Festival" in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses during the news conference for "Mary Kom" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra speaks during the news conference for "Mary Kom" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and director Omung Kumar pose during the news conference for "Mary Kom" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Priyanka Chopra, who voices the character of "Ishani," poses at the world premiere of "Planes" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong
Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at a photocall during the 12th International Marrakech Film Festival in Marrakech December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Abderrahmane Mokhtari
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra speaks to reporters upon her arrival on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
Cast member Priyanka Chopra arrives for the screening of the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files
Cast member Priyanka Chopra poses as she arrives for the screening of the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/Files
Cast member Priyanka Chopra poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files
Cast member Priyanka Chopra attends a news conference to promote the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan (L) and Priyanka Chopra attend a news conference to promote their movie "Don 2" at a multiplex in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Bollywood actress arrives on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Toronto on June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese/Files
Priyanka Chopra (L) performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Priyanka Chopra performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra performs at a show after the Twenty20 cricket match between South Africa and India at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/Files
Priyanka Chopra attends a news conference to promote her movie "Don-2" in Berlin, October 22, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture after her visit to a radio station in Mumbai December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture on the sets of a dance contest show 'Dance Premier League' at a studio in Mumbai December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture during a play themed "The Melody of Love" by Divya Arora, in Mumbai October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglan/Files
Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives for the "What's Your Raashee" film screening during the 34th Toronto International Film Festival, September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinc/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses during her visit to a radio station to promote her movie "What's Your Raashee" in Mumbai September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra speaks during a news conference in Mumbai September 7, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the launch of the soundtrack for her movie "What's Your Raashee" in Mumbai August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attends a news conference organised by NDTV-Toyota in New Delhi August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra smiles during a news conference for movie "Kaminey" (Rascals) in Mumbai August 6, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Macau June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture before addressing a news conference at a studio in Mumbai May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra (C) performs during the Miss India Pageant 2009 in Mumbai April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjp/Files
Priyanka Chopra poses with the trophy after receiving the Nielsen Box Office Award at the Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong March 23, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses with her best actress award at the Stardust Awards in Mumbai February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture during her visit to a medical camp in Mumbai December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra arrives for the grand opening of Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai November 20, 2008. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh/Files
Bollywood actresses Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra and Mugdha Godse display outfits by designer Narendra Kumar during the first day of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai October 20, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra presents a creation from designer Narendra Kumar's collection during the first day of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai October 20, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra displays a creation by designer Ritu Kumar at the India couture week in Mumbai September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the music launch of her movie "Chamku" in Mumbai July 29, 2008. Picture taken July 29, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra smiles during the promotional event of her movie "Love Story 2050" in Mumbai June 28, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attends a news conference in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra presents a creation by designer Rohit Bal at the Fashion Extravaganza during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards weekend in Bangkok June 7, 2008. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attends a function at a multiplex in Mumbai March 19, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attends a promotional event for a consumer goods company in Mumbai March 11, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Mangla/Files
Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan (R) and Priyanka Chopra display Tag Heuer watches during a function in Mumbai March 17, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra smiles during an event to promote a watch brand in New Delhi March 12, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Bollywod stars Salman Khan (L) and Priyanka Chopra attend the music launch of their film "Salaam-e-Ishq" in Mumbai December 2, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra performs during a charity show to raise funds for disabled people in New Delhi on December 24, 2005. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Priyanka Chopra smiles at a religious ceremony in Singapore September 15, 2005. REUTERS/Nicky Loh/Files
Bollywood stars (L-R) Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar chat during the making of Bollywood movie "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi", in Bombay December 2, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra poses for photographers during the making of movie "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi", in Bombay December 2, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Priyanka Chopra attends a news conference' in Bombay late November 24, 2003. REUTERS/Roy Madhur/Files
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra poses for photographers prior to a dance shooting, in Bombay July 9, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Priyanka Chopra speaks to Diya Mirza in Bombay late February 18, 2001, during a concert organised in aid of earthquake victims.REUTERS/Files
