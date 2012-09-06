Style file - Shah Rukh Khan

Ruchi Singh, wife of Vishal Singh, opens a door adorned with images of Shah Rukh Khan at her husband's shop in Lucknow October 25, 2011. Singh is a fan of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and has more than 22,000 pictures of the star in his possession. Singh's house, which he calls "Shahrukh palace," and even his workplace, are covered with posters featuring the actor. Singh even changed his name to Vishahrukh Khan as a display of his love for the actor. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files