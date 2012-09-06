Style file - Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan interacts with news photographers during a news conference in Srinagar September 6, 2012. Khan addressed a news conference on Thursday in Srinagar at the end of nearly two weeks shooting for an untitled Yash Raj movie...more
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan interacts with news photographers during a news conference in Srinagar September 6, 2012. Khan addressed a news conference on Thursday in Srinagar at the end of nearly two weeks shooting for an untitled Yash Raj movie at Kashmir's scenic locations. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
The members of the media are reflected on the sunglasses of Shah Rukh Khan during a news conference in Srinagar September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Shah Rukh Khan speaks during a news conference in Srinagar September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Shah Rukh Khan speaks during a news conference in Srinagar September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Fans try to get autographs of Shah Rukh Khan after a news conference in Srinagar September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan listens to a reporter's question during a news conference at his residence in Mumbai May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Shah Rukh Khan waves after performing during the inauguration ceremony of a film city at Chandrakona village, west of Kolkata, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Shah Rukh Khan waves after attending a news conference during the inauguration ceremony of a film city at Chandrakona village, west of Kolkata April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Cast member Shah Rukh Khan pulls on gloves as he arrives for the screening of the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/Files
Shah Rukh Khan arrives for the screening of the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files
Cast members Shah Rukh Khan and Florian Lukas (R) gesture during after the screening of the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/Files
A fan shows a painting of actor Shah Rukh Khan as she arrives for the screening of the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/Files
Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri pose at the red carpet during the Zee Cine Awards in Macau January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files
Shah Rukh Khan poses with actresses Asha Negi (R), Rati Pandey (L) and Mitali Nag during a news conference before the Zee Cine Awards in Macau January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files
Shah Rukh Khan receives a tribute for his career from Moroccan actress Houda Rihani during the opening ceremony of the 11th Marrakech International Film Festival (FIFM) December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jean Blondin/Files
Ruchi Singh, wife of Vishal Singh, opens a door adorned with images of Shah Rukh Khan at her husband's shop in Lucknow October 25, 2011. Singh is a fan of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and has more than 22,000 pictures of the star in his...more
Ruchi Singh, wife of Vishal Singh, opens a door adorned with images of Shah Rukh Khan at her husband's shop in Lucknow October 25, 2011. Singh is a fan of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and has more than 22,000 pictures of the star in his possession. Singh's house, which he calls "Shahrukh palace," and even his workplace, are covered with posters featuring the actor. Singh even changed his name to Vishahrukh Khan as a display of his love for the actor. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
Shah Rukh Khan photographs himself with fans as he arrives for the premiere of RA.One at the O2 Arena in London October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files
(L-R) Diya Mirza, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, and Boman Irani bow at the end of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto. June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Shah Rukh Khan performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Shah Rukh Khan performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Shah Rukh Khan (C) performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Shah Rukh Khan performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Shah Rukh Khan performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Shah Rukh Khan waves during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Shah Rukh Khan arrives at the IIFA Rocks show in Toronto, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Shah Rukh Khan speaks at a news conference in Toronto, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Shah Rukh Khan gestures during a news conference for his forthcoming movie "Ra.One" at a multiplex in Ahmedabad June 2, 2011. The movie was directed by Anubhav Sinha. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra perform at a show after the Twenty20 cricket match between South Africa and India at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/Files
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev talks to Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan as he sits next to director Yash Chopra and actress Kareena Kapoor during a visit to a Bollywood studio in Mumbai December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA...more
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev talks to Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan as he sits next to director Yash Chopra and actress Kareena Kapoor during a visit to a Bollywood studio in Mumbai December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Files
A fan kisses Shah Rukh Khan as he arrives on the red carpet to attend the screening of his movie 'My name is Khan' at the Rome Film Festival October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico/Files
Shah Rukh Khan poses for pictures after signing the guest book in Berlin town hall Rotes Rathaus, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files
Shah Rukh Khan arrives on the red carpet to attend the screening of his movie 'My name is Khan' at the Rome Film Festival October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico/Files
Shah Rukh Khan poses before hitting the ceremonial gong during his visit to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Shah Rukh Khan (L), Kareena Kapoor (C) and singer Akon pose at a news conference for their forthcoming movie "Ra.One" in Mumbai March 9, 2010. Akon was in Mumbai to record a song for "Ra.One". REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (L) and Shah Rukh Khan pose for a picture during a party of a new Bollywood production company in Mumbai February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick (L-R) poses for pictures with Bollywood director Karan Johar and actors Kajol Devgan and Shah Rukh Khan before the screening of the movie "My Name is Khan" at the 60th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin...more
Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick (L-R) poses for pictures with Bollywood director Karan Johar and actors Kajol Devgan and Shah Rukh Khan before the screening of the movie "My Name is Khan" at the 60th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files
Shah Rukh Khan (R) and Kajol smile during a news conference for their movie "My Name is Khan" in Mumbai December 16, 2009. The movie was directed by Karan Johar. Picture taken December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Shah Rukh Khan (L) and wife Gauri walk during a fashion show organised by director Karan Johar and designer Varun Bahl, on the final day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Shah Rukh Khan (R) and Akshay Kumar pose for a picture on the sets of Akshay's upcoming movie "Blue" at filmcity in Mumbai September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan attend a news conference of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket tournament in Cape Town, April 16, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files
Shah Rukh Khan kisses actress Anushka Sharma during a promotional event for their movie 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' (God made the couple) in Mumbai December 18, 2008. The movie was directed by Aditya Chopra and was released on December 12, 2008....more
Shah Rukh Khan kisses actress Anushka Sharma during a promotional event for their movie 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' (God made the couple) in Mumbai December 18, 2008. The movie was directed by Aditya Chopra and was released on December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Shah Rukh Khan is seen on the sets of his new movie "Rabh Ne Bana Di Jori" at Golden Templecomplex in Amritsar September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
Politician Laloo Prasad Yadav (R) waves to his fans as Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan watches on the sets of "Kya Aap Paanchvi Paas Se Tez Hai?" (Are you smarter than a fifth grader?) in Mumbai May 29, 2008. Yadav was the chief guest in the quiz...more
Politician Laloo Prasad Yadav (R) waves to his fans as Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan watches on the sets of "Kya Aap Paanchvi Paas Se Tez Hai?" (Are you smarter than a fifth grader?) in Mumbai May 29, 2008. Yadav was the chief guest in the quiz programme which is hosted by Khan. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Shah Rukh Khan poses with children during the launch of new quiz show "Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain?" (Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?) in New Delhi February 12, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Deepika Padukone (R) and actor Shah Rukh Khan pose during the photocall to promote their new film "Om Shanti Om" in London November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Anthony Harvey/Files
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates India victory in the ICC World Twenty20 cricket final match between India and Pakistan in Johannesburg September 24, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files
Shah Rukh Khan waves as he stands next to his waxwork model at Madame Tussauds in London April 3, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty/Files
