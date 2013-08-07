Style File: Vidya Balan
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan (R) smiles after receiving an award for the best performance in a leading role from actor Abhishek Bachchan at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone...more
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan (R) smiles after receiving an award for the best performance in a leading role from actor Abhishek Bachchan at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Jury member actress Vidya Balan arrives on stage during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files
Jury Member actress Vidya Balan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Un Chateau en Italie" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files
Jury Member actress Vidya Balan poses as she arrives at the evening's gala of the film "Bombay Talkies" celebrating a hundred years of Indian cinema, during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files
Jury member of the 66th Cannes Film Festival actress Vidya Balan arrives on stage during the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files
Jury member actress Vidya Balan arrives at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan poses with the Best Actress in a Leading Role Award trophy, backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan poses during the premiere of the movie "Dulha Mil Gaya" (Found A Groom) in Mumbai January 7, 2010. Picture taken January 7, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan poses during the launch of photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2010 calendar in Mumbai January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan browses through the clothes at a fashion preview of Indian designer Priyadarshini Rao at a fashion store in Mumbai September 30, 2009. Picture taken September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan poses for a picture upon her arrival at the 25th wedding anniversary celebrations of Bollywood producer Ramesh Taurani in Mumbai August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan poses on the runway in Indian designer Ritu Beri's creation on the opening day of the "Gitanjali Luxury Style Fest" in Mumbai January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan poses for a picture during a sapling distribution drive in Mumbai July 12, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan rehearses a promotional song for her upcoming movie "Kismet Konnection" in Mumbai June 11, 2008. The movie is scheduled for release in July. Picture taken June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan adjusts her sunglasses as she arrives to start a tree plantation drive in Mumbai June 4, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actors John Abraham (R) and Vidya Balan walk at the music launch of their latest movie "Salaam-e-Ishq" (saluting love) in Mumbai December 2, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan/Files
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan reacts as she watches a fashion show in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta July 20, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
