Pictures | Fri Jul 19, 2013

Subsidized food in India

<p>A man who runs a government subsidized food shop weighs lentil inside his shop in Chennai July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Shagira, 45, cooks on the rooftop of her house in New Delhi July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A woman ties a sack filled with subsidized food outside a fairprice shop in Seoni village, in Chhattisgarh, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sruthi Gottipati</p>

<p>Gulshan, 55, who holds a BPL (Below Poverty Line) card, collects her monthly food rations at a government-run subsidized shop in New Delhi July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Gulshan, 55, who holds a BPL (Below Poverty Line) card, waits to collect her monthly food rations from a government-run subsidized shop in New Delhi July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Amreen (R) and his sister Rosy sit near a sack filled with wheat which their mother bought from a government run subsidized shop in New Delhi July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

