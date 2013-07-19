Subsidized food in India
A man who runs a government subsidized food shop weighs lentil inside his shop in Chennai July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Shagira, 45, cooks on the rooftop of her house in New Delhi July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A woman ties a sack filled with subsidized food outside a fairprice shop in Seoni village, in Chhattisgarh, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sruthi Gottipati
Gulshan, 55, who holds a BPL (Below Poverty Line) card, collects her monthly food rations at a government-run subsidized shop in New Delhi July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Gulshan, 55, who holds a BPL (Below Poverty Line) card, waits to collect her monthly food rations from a government-run subsidized shop in New Delhi July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Amreen (R) and his sister Rosy sit near a sack filled with wheat which their mother bought from a government run subsidized shop in New Delhi July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
