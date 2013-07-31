Edition:
Sudan's gold miners

<p>Gold mine workers walk to their shelter during a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Gold mine workers walk to their shelter during a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>A gold mine worker takes shelter from a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

A gold mine worker takes shelter from a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>A gold mine worker uses a detector in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

A gold mine worker uses a detector in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>A gold mine worker uses a gold crusher at a local mine in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

A gold mine worker uses a gold crusher at a local mine in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Gold mine workers climb out from a local mine in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Gold mine workers climb out from a local mine in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>A gold mine worker displays gold in a local mine in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

A gold mine worker displays gold in a local mine in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Gold mine workers lower themselves to a local mine in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Gold mine workers lower themselves to a local mine in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>A gold mine worker looks for gold inside a local mine in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

A gold mine worker looks for gold inside a local mine in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>A gold mine worker displays a gold rock inside a local mine in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

A gold mine worker displays a gold rock inside a local mine in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Gold mine workers prepare food in a local mine in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Gold mine workers prepare food in a local mine in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Gold mine workers take shelter from a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Gold mine workers take shelter from a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>A gold mine worker displays gold in a local mine in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

A gold mine worker displays gold in a local mine in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Gold mine workers at the back of a truck take cover from rain as they make their way to a local mine in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Gold mine workers at the back of a truck take cover from rain as they make their way to a local mine in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Gold mine workers hold gold nuggets as they weigh them in a local mine in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Gold mine workers hold gold nuggets as they weigh them in a local mine in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Gold mine workers weigh their gold in a local mine in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Gold mine workers weigh their gold in a local mine in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

