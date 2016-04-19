Suicide attack in Kabul
Afghan security forces inspect the site of suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Breakfast is seen in a tea shop after a suicide car bomb attack on a government security building nearby, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan security forces carry an injured security personnel after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan security forces carry an injured man after an attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A forensic expert inspects through a window of a government security building after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan quick reaction forces arrive at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan security forces carry an injured security personnel after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan security force stands on a government security building after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan security forces transfer injured security personnel into an ambulance after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan security forces inspect the site of suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man arrives for treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Residents walk past damaged shops after a suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan security forces climb up on a government security building after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan policemen walk after a suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan security forces stand next to damaged vehicles after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An injured member of security forces (L) leaves the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan shopkeepers look at the broken windows of their shop after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan security forces transport injured security personnel after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan security forces take position at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Security forces members keep watch at the site of an explosion in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A forensic expert inspects outside a government security building after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Next Slideshows
Wah Taj
From kings and queens to Hollywood superstars, the Taj Mahal has a big set of celeb visitors.
New York state of mind
The presidential candidates battle in the five boroughs and beyond.
Earthquake in Ecuador
Shaken Ecuador hunts for survivors amid the aftermath of a 7.8 earthquake.
Reuters wins Pulitzer for photography of migrant crisis
The photography staff of Thomson Reuters has won a Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography for their coverage of the migrant crisis.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.