Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 19, 2016 | 6:01pm IST

Suicide attack in Kabul

Afghan security forces inspect the site of suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan security forces inspect the site of suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan security forces inspect the site of suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
1 / 24
An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
2 / 24
Breakfast is seen in a tea shop after a suicide car bomb attack on a government security building nearby, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Breakfast is seen in a tea shop after a suicide car bomb attack on a government security building nearby, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Breakfast is seen in a tea shop after a suicide car bomb attack on a government security building nearby, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
3 / 24
An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
4 / 24
Afghan security forces carry an injured security personnel after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces carry an injured security personnel after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan security forces carry an injured security personnel after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
5 / 24
Afghan security forces carry an injured man after an attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan security forces carry an injured man after an attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan security forces carry an injured man after an attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
6 / 24
A forensic expert inspects through a window of a government security building after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A forensic expert inspects through a window of a government security building after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A forensic expert inspects through a window of a government security building after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
7 / 24
Afghan quick reaction forces arrive at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan quick reaction forces arrive at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan quick reaction forces arrive at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
8 / 24
Afghan security forces carry an injured security personnel after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces carry an injured security personnel after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan security forces carry an injured security personnel after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
9 / 24
An Afghan security force stands on a government security building after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan security force stands on a government security building after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
An Afghan security force stands on a government security building after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
10 / 24
Afghan security forces transfer injured security personnel into an ambulance after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces transfer injured security personnel into an ambulance after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan security forces transfer injured security personnel into an ambulance after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
11 / 24
Afghan security forces inspect the site of suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan security forces inspect the site of suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan security forces inspect the site of suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
12 / 24
An Afghan man arrives for treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man arrives for treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
An Afghan man arrives for treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
13 / 24
Residents walk past damaged shops after a suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Residents walk past damaged shops after a suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Residents walk past damaged shops after a suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
14 / 24
Afghan security forces climb up on a government security building after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan security forces climb up on a government security building after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan security forces climb up on a government security building after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
15 / 24
Afghan policemen walk after a suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan policemen walk after a suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan policemen walk after a suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
16 / 24
Afghan security forces stand next to damaged vehicles after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghan security forces stand next to damaged vehicles after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan security forces stand next to damaged vehicles after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
17 / 24
An injured member of security forces (L) leaves the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An injured member of security forces (L) leaves the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
An injured member of security forces (L) leaves the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
18 / 24
An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
19 / 24
Afghan shopkeepers look at the broken windows of their shop after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan shopkeepers look at the broken windows of their shop after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan shopkeepers look at the broken windows of their shop after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
20 / 24
Afghan security forces transport injured security personnel after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan security forces transport injured security personnel after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan security forces transport injured security personnel after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
21 / 24
Afghan security forces take position at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces take position at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan security forces take position at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
22 / 24
Security forces members keep watch at the site of an explosion in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Security forces members keep watch at the site of an explosion in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Security forces members keep watch at the site of an explosion in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
23 / 24
A forensic expert inspects outside a government security building after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A forensic expert inspects outside a government security building after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A forensic expert inspects outside a government security building after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Wah Taj

Wah Taj

Next Slideshows

Wah Taj

Wah Taj

From kings and queens to Hollywood superstars, the Taj Mahal has a big set of celeb visitors.

19 Apr 2016
New York state of mind

New York state of mind

The presidential candidates battle in the five boroughs and beyond.

19 Apr 2016
Earthquake in Ecuador

Earthquake in Ecuador

Shaken Ecuador hunts for survivors amid the aftermath of a 7.8 earthquake.

19 Apr 2016
Reuters wins Pulitzer for photography of migrant crisis

Reuters wins Pulitzer for photography of migrant crisis

The photography staff of Thomson Reuters has won a Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography for their coverage of the migrant crisis.

19 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast