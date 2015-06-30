Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 30, 2015 | 8:37pm IST

Suicide blast hits U.S. troops

U.S. soldiers attend to a wounded soldier at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 30, 2015. A Taliban suicide car bomb attack on a convoy of NATO troops in Kabul on Tuesday wounded 21 Afghan civilians and killed one, police and witnesses said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Afghan security personnel react at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
A man prepares to drive a damaged car away from the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Afghan policemen stand at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Afghan men look out from their window house at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
U.S. soldiers attend to a wounded soldier at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Afghans inspect the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
An Afghan policeman inspects the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
A U.S. soldier inspects the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
An Afghan man tries to console a woman at the site of suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
A NATO soldier stands at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Afghan policemen stand at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan June 30, 2015.REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
An Afghan boy is reflected on the window of a damaged vehicle at the site of a car bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
