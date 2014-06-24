Suicide bomber hits Beirut
Lebanese army soldiers secure a site of an explosion in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut June 23, 2014. A suicide bomber blew up his car in southern Beirut near an army checkpoint, killing himself and wounding several people...more
A woman looks at damage at a site of an explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. Security forces have been on high alert since a suicide bomber killed one person and wounded 37 in another incident near the Syrian border in an attack that narrowly missed...more
A forensic inspector and Lebanese army soldiers work at a site of explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
A woman stands on a balcony as she removes shattered glass beside bloodstains on the wall of a building at a site of an explosion in Beirut, early June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A man cleans his balcony of shattered glass at a site of an explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
A Lebanese army soldier gathers the remains of a car at the site of an explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Lebanese army soldiers secure the site of an explosion in Beirut June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
A woman talks on the phone inside her damaged house at the site of an explosion in Beirut early June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Forensic inspectors inspect examine the remains of a car as Lebanese army soldiers secure the explosion site in Beirut, early June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A forensic inspector takes pictures as Lebanese army soldiers secure the explosion site in Beirut, early June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A forensic inspector works at the site of an explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
A forensic inspector works at the site of an explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
A general view shows the site of an explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Lebanese soldiers, policemen and civilians gather around the wreckage of a car at the site of an explosion in Beirut June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Next Slideshows
Al Jazeera journalists sentenced
Three Al Jazeera journalists are jailed for seven years in Egypt after a court convicts them of helping a "terrorist organization" by spreading lies.
Heshan - a poisonous legacy
Arsenic mines and chemical plants in Heshan, China, were shut down due to the pollution they caused, but the dust and runoff plagues the village to this day,...
India this week
Some of our best photos from across the country this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.