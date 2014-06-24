Suicide bomber hits Beirut

A woman looks at damage at a site of an explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. Security forces have been on high alert since a suicide bomber killed one person and wounded 37 in another incident near the Syrian border in an attack that narrowly missed...more

A woman looks at damage at a site of an explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. Security forces have been on high alert since a suicide bomber killed one person and wounded 37 in another incident near the Syrian border in an attack that narrowly missed Major General Abbas Ibrahim, head of Lebanon's General Security department. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

