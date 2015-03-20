Suicide bombers attack mosques
People carry the injured out of a mosque which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Sanaa March 20, 2015. Suicide bombers blew themselves up in two mosques in the Yemeni capital Sanaa during noon prayers, medical sources told Reuters. The mosques are...more
Blood is seen on the ground after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Injured people are carried onto a truck to be rushed to a hospital after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi militant looks on after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A Houthi militant runs from a mosque where a suicide bomber blew himself up in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An injured girl reacts as she is carried by a man out of a mosque which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Crime scene investigators look at the ground after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Houthi militants stand at the scene of a suicide bombing outside a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Injured people are carried onto a truck to be rushed to a hospital after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Crime scene investigators look at the ground after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People carry an injured man out of a mosque which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Blood is seen on the ground after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Injured people are carried onto a truck to be rushed to a hospital after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Crime scene investigators work after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Next Slideshows
India this week
Some of our best photos this week.
Militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir
Militants kill two policeman, wound three in Kathua district of J&K.
Syria's women commandos
The Female Commando Battalion, which is part of the Syrian Army, consists of several hundred female fighters who have had military training and carry out combat...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.