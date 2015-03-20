Suicide bombers attack mosques

People carry the injured out of a mosque which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Sanaa March 20, 2015. Suicide bombers blew themselves up in two mosques in the Yemeni capital Sanaa during noon prayers, medical sources told Reuters. The mosques are...more

People carry the injured out of a mosque which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Sanaa March 20, 2015. Suicide bombers blew themselves up in two mosques in the Yemeni capital Sanaa during noon prayers, medical sources told Reuters. The mosques are known to be used mainly by supporters of the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group which has seized control of the government. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

