Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 9, 2016 | 10:00pm IST

Suicide bombing in Damascus

Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
1 / 8
A general view shows the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A general view shows the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A general view shows the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
2 / 8
Syrian army soldiers inspect the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian army soldiers inspect the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Syrian army soldiers inspect the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
3 / 8
A Syrian army soldier uses his mobile phone as he inspects the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian army soldier uses his mobile phone as he inspects the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A Syrian army soldier uses his mobile phone as he inspects the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
4 / 8
Syrian army soldiers and investigators collect evidence at the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian army soldiers and investigators collect evidence at the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Syrian army soldiers and investigators collect evidence at the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
5 / 8
Women walk past damaged vehicles at the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Women walk past damaged vehicles at the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Women walk past damaged vehicles at the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
6 / 8
Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
7 / 8
Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Train crash in Germany

Train crash in Germany

Next Slideshows

Train crash in Germany

Train crash in Germany

Several are killed and more than 100 injured when two passenger trains collide head-on in Bavaria.

09 Feb 2016
Crackdown on Hong Kong vendors

Crackdown on Hong Kong vendors

Protesters and police scuffle after authorities try to move illegal street vendors from a working-class Hong Kong district, the worst clashes since...

09 Feb 2016
All eyes on New Hampshire

All eyes on New Hampshire

On the trail as the New Hampshire primary nears.

09 Feb 2016
Search for survivors in Taiwan

Search for survivors in Taiwan

Rescue efforts continue at an apartment block toppled by an earthquake.

08 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast