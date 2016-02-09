Suicide bombing in Damascus
Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A general view shows the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers inspect the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian army soldier uses his mobile phone as he inspects the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers and investigators collect evidence at the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Women walk past damaged vehicles at the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
