Suicide bombing in Turkey
Relatives of victims who were killed in Monday's bomb attack in Suruc mourn over the coffins at a cemetery in Gaziantep, Turkey, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People prepare graves for the victims who were killed in Monday's bomb attack, at a cemetery in Suruc, Turkey, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A wounded man sits on a step following an explosion in Suruc, in the southeastern Sanliurfa province, Turkey, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ozcan Soysal/Depo Photos
The body of a victim, covered by newspapers, lies next to a coffin after an explosion in Suruc in the southeastern Sanliurfa province, Turkey, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmet Bulte/Ihlas News Agency
Relatives of Ismet Seker, a victim who was killed in Monday's bomb attack in Suruc, mourn over his coffin at Gazi Cemevi, an Alevi place of worship, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Armed men escort the coffins of victims who were killed in Monday's bomb attack in Suruc, as they arrive at Gazi Cemevi, an Alevi place of worship, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Relatives and friends carry the coffin of a victim who was killed in Monday's bomb attack, during a funeral ceremony at a cemetery in Suruc, Turkey, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy watches as people prepare graves for the victims who were killed in Monday's bomb attack, during a funeral ceremony in Suruc, Turkey, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives of a victim who was killed in Monday's bomb attack, mourn during a funeral ceremony at a cemetery in Suruc, Turkey, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A victim, with a flag of the left-wing Federation of Socialist Youth Associations covering him, lies on the ground following an explosion in Suruc, in the southeastern Sanliurfa province, Turkey, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ozcan Soysal/Depo Photos
Police forensic experts examine the scene after an explosion in Suruc in the southeastern Sanliurfa province, Turkey, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A couple, affected by tear gas used by riot police to disperse demonstrators, reacts in central Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2015. Police in Istanbul fired teargas and water cannon when a demonstration turned violent, as protesters blamed the...more
Riot police use water cannon as demonstrators throw fireworks during a protest in central Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2015. Hundreds gathered near Istanbul's central Taksim Square. Some chanted slogans against President Tayyip Erdogan and the ruling...more
Relatives of Ugur Ozkan, a victim who was killed in Monday's bomb attack in Suruc, mourn over his coffin at a cemetery in Gaziantep, Turkey, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A couple runs away from tear gas used by riot police to disperse demonstrators during a protest in central Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2015. The PKK Kurdish militant group earlier said it held the government responsible for Monday's attack, saying...more
Relatives and friends of victims who were killed in Monday's bomb attack in Suruc flash V-signs as they hold a minute's silence at a cemetery in Gaziantep, Turkey, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives of victims who were killed in Monday's bomb attack in Suruc mourn over the coffins at a cemetery in Gaziantep, Turkey, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators hold a minute of silence for the victims in central Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Riot police chase demonstrators during a protest in central Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Demonstrators holding flags, with the imprisoned Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan, gather at Galatasaray square during protests against the bomb attack in central Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Demonstrators run away from tear gas used by riot police during a protest in central Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Demonstrators gather at Galatasaray square during a protest against the bomb attack in central Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
