Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 14, 2012 | 8:40pm IST

Sukhoi plane disaster

<p>The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, Indonesia, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, Indonesia, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 14, 2012

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, Indonesia, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 25
<p>Soldiers, who are part of a rescue team, search for more victims at the the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft which crashed on Wednesday on the slopes of Mount Salak in Indonesia's West Java province, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Soldiers, who are part of a rescue team, search for more victims at the the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft which crashed on Wednesday on the slopes of Mount Salak in Indonesia's West Java province, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 14, 2012

Soldiers, who are part of a rescue team, search for more victims at the the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft which crashed on Wednesday on the slopes of Mount Salak in Indonesia's West Java province, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 25
<p>Debris and belongings of passengers of the Russian Sukhoi aircraft that crashed on the slopes of Mount Salak are seen at the wreckage site, near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Duyeh Cidayu </p>

Debris and belongings of passengers of the Russian Sukhoi aircraft that crashed on the slopes of Mount Salak are seen at the wreckage site, near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Duyeh Cidayu

Monday, May 14, 2012

Debris and belongings of passengers of the Russian Sukhoi aircraft that crashed on the slopes of Mount Salak are seen at the wreckage site, near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Duyeh Cidayu

Close
3 / 25
<p>A view of the wreckage of the Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft in Mount Salak, West Java province, as seen from an Indonesia Airforce Super Puma helicopter, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Indonesian Air Force/Handout</p>

A view of the wreckage of the Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft in Mount Salak, West Java province, as seen from an Indonesia Airforce Super Puma helicopter, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Indonesian Air Force/Handout

Monday, May 14, 2012

A view of the wreckage of the Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft in Mount Salak, West Java province, as seen from an Indonesia Airforce Super Puma helicopter, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Indonesian Air Force/Handout

Close
4 / 25
<p>Ana Kamagi, 40, stands next to her daughter as she holds pictures of her husband, Indonesian Steven Kamagi, 43, at Halim Perdana Kusuma airport in Jakarta, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Supri </p>

Ana Kamagi, 40, stands next to her daughter as she holds pictures of her husband, Indonesian Steven Kamagi, 43, at Halim Perdana Kusuma airport in Jakarta, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Monday, May 14, 2012

Ana Kamagi, 40, stands next to her daughter as she holds pictures of her husband, Indonesian Steven Kamagi, 43, at Halim Perdana Kusuma airport in Jakarta, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Close
5 / 25
<p>A soldier, who is part of a rescue team, searches for more victims at the the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft which crashed on Wednesday on the slopes of Mount Salak in Indonesia's West Java province, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A soldier, who is part of a rescue team, searches for more victims at the the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft which crashed on Wednesday on the slopes of Mount Salak in Indonesia's West Java province, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 14, 2012

A soldier, who is part of a rescue team, searches for more victims at the the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft which crashed on Wednesday on the slopes of Mount Salak in Indonesia's West Java province, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 25
<p>A relative of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft cries at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Supri </p>

A relative of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft cries at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Monday, May 14, 2012

A relative of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft cries at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Close
7 / 25
<p>Relatives of a passenger on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft, which crashed on Wednesday, cry while awaiting news at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Supri </p>

Relatives of a passenger on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft, which crashed on Wednesday, cry while awaiting news at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Monday, May 14, 2012

Relatives of a passenger on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft, which crashed on Wednesday, cry while awaiting news at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Close
8 / 25
<p>An Indonesian soldier, part of a rescue team searching for the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft, walks near Mount Salak near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta </p>

An Indonesian soldier, part of a rescue team searching for the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft, walks near Mount Salak near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

Monday, May 14, 2012

An Indonesian soldier, part of a rescue team searching for the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft, walks near Mount Salak near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

Close
9 / 25
<p>Indonesian marine soldiers hold a map to study the location of the plane crash, during a briefing at Halimun National Park near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta </p>

Indonesian marine soldiers hold a map to study the location of the plane crash, during a briefing at Halimun National Park near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

Monday, May 14, 2012

Indonesian marine soldiers hold a map to study the location of the plane crash, during a briefing at Halimun National Park near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

Close
10 / 25
<p>An Indonesian soldier, part of a rescue team, sits near the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft on the slope of Mount Salak, near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Duyeh Cidahu</p>

An Indonesian soldier, part of a rescue team, sits near the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft on the slope of Mount Salak, near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Duyeh Cidahu

Monday, May 14, 2012

An Indonesian soldier, part of a rescue team, sits near the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft on the slope of Mount Salak, near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Duyeh Cidahu

Close
11 / 25
<p>The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 14, 2012

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 25
<p>Relatives of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft cries at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Supri </p>

Relatives of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft cries at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Monday, May 14, 2012

Relatives of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft cries at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Close
13 / 25
<p>Rescuers head towards the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Rescuers head towards the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 14, 2012

Rescuers head towards the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 25
<p>Indonesian soldiers prepare to conduct a search and rescue mission at the top of Mount Salak, near Sukabumi, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Indonesian soldiers prepare to conduct a search and rescue mission at the top of Mount Salak, near Sukabumi, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Monday, May 14, 2012

Indonesian soldiers prepare to conduct a search and rescue mission at the top of Mount Salak, near Sukabumi, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
15 / 25
<p>The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 14, 2012

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 25
<p>The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 14, 2012

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 25
<p>An Indonesian rescue team walks up Mount Salak to reach the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta </p>

An Indonesian rescue team walks up Mount Salak to reach the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

Monday, May 14, 2012

An Indonesian rescue team walks up Mount Salak to reach the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

Close
18 / 25
<p>Members of an Indonesian rescue team take a break as they search for the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta </p>

Members of an Indonesian rescue team take a break as they search for the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

Monday, May 14, 2012

Members of an Indonesian rescue team take a break as they search for the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

Close
19 / 25
<p>The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 14, 2012

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 25
<p>A relative of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft prays at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Supri </p>

A relative of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft prays at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Monday, May 14, 2012

A relative of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft prays at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Close
21 / 25
<p>An Indonesian marine soldier holds a map to indicate the location of the plane crash, during a briefing at Halimun National Park near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta </p>

An Indonesian marine soldier holds a map to indicate the location of the plane crash, during a briefing at Halimun National Park near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

Monday, May 14, 2012

An Indonesian marine soldier holds a map to indicate the location of the plane crash, during a briefing at Halimun National Park near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

Close
22 / 25
<p>A relative of a passenger on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft that crashed on Wednesday reacts as she watches a TV news report saying the rescue team has found bodies at the crash site, at the Halim Perdana Kusuma airport in Jakarta, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Supri </p>

A relative of a passenger on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft that crashed on Wednesday reacts as she watches a TV news report saying the rescue team has found bodies at the crash site, at the Halim Perdana Kusuma airport in Jakarta, May 11, 2012....more

Monday, May 14, 2012

A relative of a passenger on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft that crashed on Wednesday reacts as she watches a TV news report saying the rescue team has found bodies at the crash site, at the Halim Perdana Kusuma airport in Jakarta, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Close
23 / 25
<p>Relatives of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft cry at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Relatives of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft cry at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 14, 2012

Relatives of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft cry at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
24 / 25
<p>Relatives of passengers on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft that crashed on Wednesday react as they watch a TV news report saying the rescue team has found bodies at the crash site, at the Halim Perdana Kusuma airport in Jakarta, May 11, 2012. REUTERTS/Supri </p>

Relatives of passengers on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft that crashed on Wednesday react as they watch a TV news report saying the rescue team has found bodies at the crash site, at the Halim Perdana Kusuma airport in Jakarta, May 11, 2012....more

Monday, May 14, 2012

Relatives of passengers on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft that crashed on Wednesday react as they watch a TV news report saying the rescue team has found bodies at the crash site, at the Halim Perdana Kusuma airport in Jakarta, May 11, 2012. REUTERTS/Supri

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Nepal plane crash

Nepal plane crash

Next Slideshows

Nepal plane crash

Nepal plane crash

A private airline plane crashed in northwest Nepal on Monday, killing 15 people including 13 Indians.

14 May 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

12 May 2012
Worst places to be a mum

Worst places to be a mum

The worst countries in the world to be a mother.

12 May 2012
Inferno in the slums

Inferno in the slums

A raging fire destroys at least a thousand homes in a Manila slum.

11 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast