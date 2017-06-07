Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 7, 2017 | 1:25pm IST

Summer in India

A boy jumps from a water pipe into a canal as temperatures soar in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A boy jumps from a water pipe into a canal as temperatures soar in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
A boy jumps from a water pipe into a canal as temperatures soar in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
1 / 50
A vendor throws a watermelon that was kept in the waters of a canal to keep the melons cool, towards a customer on a hot summer day in Jammu June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A vendor throws a watermelon that was kept in the waters of a canal to keep the melons cool, towards a customer on a hot summer day in Jammu June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
A vendor throws a watermelon that was kept in the waters of a canal to keep the melons cool, towards a customer on a hot summer day in Jammu June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
2 / 50
A boy reacts as he jumps into the Sabarmati river to cool off on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A boy reacts as he jumps into the Sabarmati river to cool off on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
A boy reacts as he jumps into the Sabarmati river to cool off on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
3 / 50
Boys jump into the river Sabarmati to cool off on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Boys jump into the river Sabarmati to cool off on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Boys jump into the river Sabarmati to cool off on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
4 / 50
A boy climbs a rope after jumping into a canal as temperatures soar in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A boy climbs a rope after jumping into a canal as temperatures soar in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
A boy climbs a rope after jumping into a canal as temperatures soar in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
5 / 50
A man bathes under a broken water pipeline next to a drain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man bathes under a broken water pipeline next to a drain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
A man bathes under a broken water pipeline next to a drain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
6 / 50
A man bathes under a broken water pipeline next to a drain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man bathes under a broken water pipeline next to a drain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
A man bathes under a broken water pipeline next to a drain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
7 / 50
A boy stands on a handmade boat as he jumps in the river Yamuna on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy stands on a handmade boat as he jumps in the river Yamuna on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
A boy stands on a handmade boat as he jumps in the river Yamuna on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
8 / 50
A man sleeps on a parked motorcycle outside a slum on a hot summer morning in Mumbai, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man sleeps on a parked motorcycle outside a slum on a hot summer morning in Mumbai, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
A man sleeps on a parked motorcycle outside a slum on a hot summer morning in Mumbai, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
9 / 50
A vendor sleeps on his ice-cream cart on a hot summer day in Allahabad, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A vendor sleeps on his ice-cream cart on a hot summer day in Allahabad, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
A vendor sleeps on his ice-cream cart on a hot summer day in Allahabad, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
10 / 50
A man bathes his horse on a hot summer day in Kolkata, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man bathes his horse on a hot summer day in Kolkata, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A man bathes his horse on a hot summer day in Kolkata, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
11 / 50
A man eats a piece of watermelon from a roadside shop in Agartala, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A man eats a piece of watermelon from a roadside shop in Agartala, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A man eats a piece of watermelon from a roadside shop in Agartala, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
12 / 50
A mahout bathes his elephant on a hot summer day in Ajmer, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu sharma

A mahout bathes his elephant on a hot summer day in Ajmer, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu sharma

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A mahout bathes his elephant on a hot summer day in Ajmer, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu sharma
13 / 50
A man herds his cattle in the river Ganga on a hot summer day in Allahabad, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man herds his cattle in the river Ganga on a hot summer day in Allahabad, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
A man herds his cattle in the river Ganga on a hot summer day in Allahabad, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
14 / 50
A mahout bathes his elephant in the river Sabarmati on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A mahout bathes his elephant in the river Sabarmati on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
A mahout bathes his elephant in the river Sabarmati on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
15 / 50
A man pours water on his camel on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man pours water on his camel on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A man pours water on his camel on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
16 / 50
A vendor takes a nap at his shop on a hot summer day at a wholesale fruit market in Kolkata, India, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A vendor takes a nap at his shop on a hot summer day at a wholesale fruit market in Kolkata, India, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
A vendor takes a nap at his shop on a hot summer day at a wholesale fruit market in Kolkata, India, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
17 / 50
A vendor fans himself as he waits for customers at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A vendor fans himself as he waits for customers at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A vendor fans himself as he waits for customers at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
18 / 50
A vendor bathes at a wholesale fish market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A vendor bathes at a wholesale fish market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A vendor bathes at a wholesale fish market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
19 / 50
A man fixes an air cooler for his cows on a hot summer day in Lucknow, India May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

A man fixes an air cooler for his cows on a hot summer day in Lucknow, India May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
A man fixes an air cooler for his cows on a hot summer day in Lucknow, India May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
20 / 50
A man rests under the shade of tree on a hot summer day at a public park in New Delhi, India May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man rests under the shade of tree on a hot summer day at a public park in New Delhi, India May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A man rests under the shade of tree on a hot summer day at a public park in New Delhi, India May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
21 / 50
A boy jumps into the river Yamuna to cool off himself on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy jumps into the river Yamuna to cool off himself on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A boy jumps into the river Yamuna to cool off himself on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
22 / 50
A man sleeps on a metal water storage tank on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man sleeps on a metal water storage tank on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
A man sleeps on a metal water storage tank on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
23 / 50
A cobbler takes shelter to protect himself from the sun inside an abandoned electric box on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A cobbler takes shelter to protect himself from the sun inside an abandoned electric box on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A cobbler takes shelter to protect himself from the sun inside an abandoned electric box on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
24 / 50
A man selling air coolers rests at a market on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man selling air coolers rests at a market on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
A man selling air coolers rests at a market on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
25 / 50
A market is covered with umbrellas and cloth for shade as people shop on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A market is covered with umbrellas and cloth for shade as people shop on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
A market is covered with umbrellas and cloth for shade as people shop on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
26 / 50
Girls get drenched as they struggle to fill empty containers with water from a municipal tanker on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Girls get drenched as they struggle to fill empty containers with water from a municipal tanker on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Girls get drenched as they struggle to fill empty containers with water from a municipal tanker on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
27 / 50
A boy fills drinking water in a container from a municipal tanker on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy fills drinking water in a container from a municipal tanker on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
A boy fills drinking water in a container from a municipal tanker on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
28 / 50
A baby girl cools off as her mother (not pictured) fills the tub with water on a hot summer day, outside a farm on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A baby girl cools off as her mother (not pictured) fills the tub with water on a hot summer day, outside a farm on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
A baby girl cools off as her mother (not pictured) fills the tub with water on a hot summer day, outside a farm on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
29 / 50
Women fill pitchers and buckets with drinking water from a roadside water tap on a hot summer day at Makreda village on the outskirts of Ajmer, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Women fill pitchers and buckets with drinking water from a roadside water tap on a hot summer day at Makreda village on the outskirts of Ajmer, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
Women fill pitchers and buckets with drinking water from a roadside water tap on a hot summer day at Makreda village on the outskirts of Ajmer, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
30 / 50
Ramu, a pet monkey, jumps as his handler bathes in the waters of the Ganges River, on a hot summer day, in Kolkata, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Ramu, a pet monkey, jumps as his handler bathes in the waters of the Ganges River, on a hot summer day, in Kolkata, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Ramu, a pet monkey, jumps as his handler bathes in the waters of the Ganges River, on a hot summer day, in Kolkata, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
31 / 50
A woman bathes her baby with a bottle of water next to a stationed train on a railway platform on a hot summer day in Allahabad, April, 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A woman bathes her baby with a bottle of water next to a stationed train on a railway platform on a hot summer day in Allahabad, April, 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
A woman bathes her baby with a bottle of water next to a stationed train on a railway platform on a hot summer day in Allahabad, April, 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
32 / 50
Workers stack blocks of ice in a shop, for sale at a marketplace, on a hot summer day in Kolkata, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Workers stack blocks of ice in a shop, for sale at a marketplace, on a hot summer day in Kolkata, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
Workers stack blocks of ice in a shop, for sale at a marketplace, on a hot summer day in Kolkata, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
33 / 50
A man bathes in the polluted water of river Yamuna on a hot summer day in New Delhi, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man bathes in the polluted water of river Yamuna on a hot summer day in New Delhi, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
A man bathes in the polluted water of river Yamuna on a hot summer day in New Delhi, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
34 / 50
A mahout, or elephant owner, takes his elephant into river Yamuna for a bath on a hot summer day in New Delhi, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A mahout, or elephant owner, takes his elephant into river Yamuna for a bath on a hot summer day in New Delhi, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
A mahout, or elephant owner, takes his elephant into river Yamuna for a bath on a hot summer day in New Delhi, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
35 / 50
Girls bath inside a drum on a hot summer day at a field in New Delhi, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Girls bath inside a drum on a hot summer day at a field in New Delhi, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Girls bath inside a drum on a hot summer day at a field in New Delhi, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
36 / 50
A man rests on a girder between the two pillars of a bridge on the Sabarmati river during a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man rests on a girder between the two pillars of a bridge on the Sabarmati river during a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
A man rests on a girder between the two pillars of a bridge on the Sabarmati river during a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
37 / 50
A boy plays in a fountain on a hot summer's day in New Delhi, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A boy plays in a fountain on a hot summer's day in New Delhi, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
A boy plays in a fountain on a hot summer's day in New Delhi, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
38 / 50
Boys play in a fountain on a hot summer's day in New Delhi, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Boys play in a fountain on a hot summer's day in New Delhi, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Boys play in a fountain on a hot summer's day in New Delhi, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
39 / 50
A boy jumps into a pond to cool off on a hot summer day in Agartala, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A boy jumps into a pond to cool off on a hot summer day in Agartala, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Saturday, April 08, 2017
A boy jumps into a pond to cool off on a hot summer day in Agartala, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
40 / 50
Men bathe in the river Ganges in Kanpur, April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Men bathe in the river Ganges in Kanpur, April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Men bathe in the river Ganges in Kanpur, April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
41 / 50
A couple ride a scooter on a hot day in Allahabad, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A couple ride a scooter on a hot day in Allahabad, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A couple ride a scooter on a hot day in Allahabad, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
42 / 50
A woman wipes her face as she works in a field on a hot day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman wipes her face as she works in a field on a hot day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
A woman wipes her face as she works in a field on a hot day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
43 / 50
A man herds his cattle in a field on a hot day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man herds his cattle in a field on a hot day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
A man herds his cattle in a field on a hot day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
44 / 50
Men squash sugarcane in a hand run wooden grinder under the shadow of a tree on a hot day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Men squash sugarcane in a hand run wooden grinder under the shadow of a tree on a hot day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Men squash sugarcane in a hand run wooden grinder under the shadow of a tree on a hot day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
45 / 50
Boys cool off in the waters of the Tawi river on a hot day in Jammu, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Boys cool off in the waters of the Tawi river on a hot day in Jammu, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Boys cool off in the waters of the Tawi river on a hot day in Jammu, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
46 / 50
Boys jump from a railway bridge in a creek to cool off in Mumbai, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Boys jump from a railway bridge in a creek to cool off in Mumbai, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Boys jump from a railway bridge in a creek to cool off in Mumbai, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
47 / 50
A girl fills metal pitchers with drinking water from a tubewell outside a temple in Ahmedabad, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A girl fills metal pitchers with drinking water from a tubewell outside a temple in Ahmedabad, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
A girl fills metal pitchers with drinking water from a tubewell outside a temple in Ahmedabad, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
48 / 50
A boy jumps into a pond to cool off himself during a hot day in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy jumps into a pond to cool off himself during a hot day in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
A boy jumps into a pond to cool off himself during a hot day in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
49 / 50
People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
50 / 50
