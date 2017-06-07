Summer in India
A boy jumps from a water pipe into a canal as temperatures soar in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A vendor throws a watermelon that was kept in the waters of a canal to keep the melons cool, towards a customer on a hot summer day in Jammu June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A boy reacts as he jumps into the Sabarmati river to cool off on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Boys jump into the river Sabarmati to cool off on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy climbs a rope after jumping into a canal as temperatures soar in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man bathes under a broken water pipeline next to a drain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man bathes under a broken water pipeline next to a drain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy stands on a handmade boat as he jumps in the river Yamuna on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man sleeps on a parked motorcycle outside a slum on a hot summer morning in Mumbai, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A vendor sleeps on his ice-cream cart on a hot summer day in Allahabad, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man bathes his horse on a hot summer day in Kolkata, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man eats a piece of watermelon from a roadside shop in Agartala, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A mahout bathes his elephant on a hot summer day in Ajmer, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu sharma
A man herds his cattle in the river Ganga on a hot summer day in Allahabad, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A mahout bathes his elephant in the river Sabarmati on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man pours water on his camel on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A vendor takes a nap at his shop on a hot summer day at a wholesale fruit market in Kolkata, India, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A vendor fans himself as he waits for customers at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A vendor bathes at a wholesale fish market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man fixes an air cooler for his cows on a hot summer day in Lucknow, India May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A man rests under the shade of tree on a hot summer day at a public park in New Delhi, India May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy jumps into the river Yamuna to cool off himself on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man sleeps on a metal water storage tank on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A cobbler takes shelter to protect himself from the sun inside an abandoned electric box on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man selling air coolers rests at a market on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A market is covered with umbrellas and cloth for shade as people shop on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Girls get drenched as they struggle to fill empty containers with water from a municipal tanker on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy fills drinking water in a container from a municipal tanker on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A baby girl cools off as her mother (not pictured) fills the tub with water on a hot summer day, outside a farm on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women fill pitchers and buckets with drinking water from a roadside water tap on a hot summer day at Makreda village on the outskirts of Ajmer, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Ramu, a pet monkey, jumps as his handler bathes in the waters of the Ganges River, on a hot summer day, in Kolkata, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman bathes her baby with a bottle of water next to a stationed train on a railway platform on a hot summer day in Allahabad, April, 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Workers stack blocks of ice in a shop, for sale at a marketplace, on a hot summer day in Kolkata, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man bathes in the polluted water of river Yamuna on a hot summer day in New Delhi, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A mahout, or elephant owner, takes his elephant into river Yamuna for a bath on a hot summer day in New Delhi, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Girls bath inside a drum on a hot summer day at a field in New Delhi, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man rests on a girder between the two pillars of a bridge on the Sabarmati river during a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy plays in a fountain on a hot summer's day in New Delhi, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Boys play in a fountain on a hot summer's day in New Delhi, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A boy jumps into a pond to cool off on a hot summer day in Agartala, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Men bathe in the river Ganges in Kanpur, April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A couple ride a scooter on a hot day in Allahabad, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A woman wipes her face as she works in a field on a hot day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man herds his cattle in a field on a hot day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Men squash sugarcane in a hand run wooden grinder under the shadow of a tree on a hot day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Boys cool off in the waters of the Tawi river on a hot day in Jammu, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Boys jump from a railway bridge in a creek to cool off in Mumbai, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A girl fills metal pitchers with drinking water from a tubewell outside a temple in Ahmedabad, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy jumps into a pond to cool off himself during a hot day in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
