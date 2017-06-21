Summer solstice at Stonehenge
People watch the sun rise on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People are seen as the sun rises on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People touch the stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People in druid costume watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People meditate as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The sun rises over Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People practice yoga. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman leans against one of the stones. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman meditates as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Revellers watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People gathered as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman at the stones of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People rest against the stones of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Next Slideshows
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
After the Grenfell fire
The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
MORE IN PICTURES
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Pictures from the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, commemorating a journey by three Hindu deities in specially made chariots.
India this week
Pictures from around the country depicting events in the week that went by.
PM Modi's Portugal tour
Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.