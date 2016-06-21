Summer solstice
People celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, Macedonia June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski
Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A reveller celebrates as the sun sets on the longest day of the year at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A reveler celebrates the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revellers celebrate the longest day of the year at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
People celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, Macedonia June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski
A mother and child celebrate the longest day of the year at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revellers celebrate the longest day of the year at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revellers celebrate the longest day of the year at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revellers celebrate the longest day of the year at under a 'strawberry' moon at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A reveller celebrates the longest day of the year at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.