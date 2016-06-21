Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jun 21, 2016

Summer solstice

People celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, Macedonia June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski

Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

A reveller celebrates as the sun sets on the longest day of the year at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

A reveler celebrates the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Revellers celebrate the longest day of the year at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

People celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, Macedonia June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski

A mother and child celebrate the longest day of the year at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Revellers celebrate the longest day of the year at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Revellers celebrate the longest day of the year at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Revellers celebrate the longest day of the year at under a 'strawberry' moon at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

A reveller celebrates the longest day of the year at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

