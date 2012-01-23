Sundance Film Festival
Actress Gina Rodriguez poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Filly Brown" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Tracy Morgan and and his girlfriend Megan Wollover pose at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Cast member Aaron Paul attends the premiere of the film "Smashed" at the Library theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses AnnaLynne McCord (L) and Angel McCord pose at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Director and cast member of the movie "Black Rock", Katie Aselton, poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kate Bosworth talks to the media at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Dan Flynn (L) and Jacey Adams perform on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Child actor Nolan Gould throws snowballs on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Cast member Mary Elizabeth Winstead is interviewed at the premiere of the film "Smashed" at the Library theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Occupy Sundance protestors march on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Comedian Aziz Ansari speaks at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans pose for a photo while waiting for a performance by Drake at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Bruce Willis smiles while being interviewed at the premiere of the film "Lay the Favorite" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Laura Prepon poses at the premiere of the film "Lay the Favorite" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Ice-T performs to promote his film "The Art of Rap" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rapper Chuck D performs to promote the film "The Art of Rap" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Director Nicholas Jarecki gestures at the premiere of his film "Arbitrage" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A volunteer uses a shovel to clean the sidewalk during a snowstorm outside of the Eccles Theatre at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man stands in a snowstorm holding a sign asking for tickets outside of Eccles Theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Michael Cera talks to the media before the screening of the film "The End of Love" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Damien Echols, producer and subject of the documentary film "West of Memphis", poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Volunteer Pam McComas shovels snow near Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People walk by artwork on a building by artist Banksy during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Festival goers take a photo with actor Edward James Olmos (C) on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The L'Oreal Paris team makes the rounds on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People walk on Main Street during snowfall at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Sigourney Weaver poses at the premiere of the film "Red Lights" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pedestrians walk across Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Producer Peter Jackson and director and screenwriter Amy Berg are interviewed at the premiere of the documentary "West of Memphis" at the MARC theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni more
Director Sheldon Candis (C) holds up a flyer for his film LUV on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Singer Jason Mraz performs at the Bing bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A view of Main Street is seen during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jason Mraz performs at the Bing bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robert Redford, founder of the Sundance Institute, welcomes the audience before the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson more
Documentary subject Jacqueline Siegel arrives for the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Film maker Lauren Greenfield is interviewed as she arrives for the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Robert Redford (R), and Executive Director Keri Putnam attend the opening news conference at the Egyptian Theatre during the first day of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People walk past the "Egyptian Theatre" the night before the first day of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Jillian Mayer (L) and Lucas Leyva post movie flyers on Main Street during the first day of Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People cross Main Street before the first day of Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
