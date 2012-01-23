Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 24, 2012 | 4:05am IST

Sundance Film Festival

<p>Actress Gina Rodriguez poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Filly Brown" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Gina Rodriguez poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Filly Brown" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Actress Gina Rodriguez poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Filly Brown" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 40
<p>Actor Tracy Morgan and and his girlfriend Megan Wollover pose at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Actor Tracy Morgan and and his girlfriend Megan Wollover pose at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Actor Tracy Morgan and and his girlfriend Megan Wollover pose at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
2 / 40
<p>Cast member Aaron Paul attends the premiere of the film "Smashed" at the Library theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Aaron Paul attends the premiere of the film "Smashed" at the Library theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Cast member Aaron Paul attends the premiere of the film "Smashed" at the Library theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 40
<p>Actresses AnnaLynne McCord (L) and Angel McCord pose at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Actresses AnnaLynne McCord (L) and Angel McCord pose at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Actresses AnnaLynne McCord (L) and Angel McCord pose at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
4 / 40
<p>Director and cast member of the movie "Black Rock", Katie Aselton, poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Director and cast member of the movie "Black Rock", Katie Aselton, poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Director and cast member of the movie "Black Rock", Katie Aselton, poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 40
<p>Actress Kate Bosworth talks to the media at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Actress Kate Bosworth talks to the media at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Actress Kate Bosworth talks to the media at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
6 / 40
<p>Dan Flynn (L) and Jacey Adams perform on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Dan Flynn (L) and Jacey Adams perform on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Dan Flynn (L) and Jacey Adams perform on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
7 / 40
<p>Child actor Nolan Gould throws snowballs on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Child actor Nolan Gould throws snowballs on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Child actor Nolan Gould throws snowballs on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
8 / 40
<p>Cast member Mary Elizabeth Winstead is interviewed at the premiere of the film "Smashed" at the Library theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Mary Elizabeth Winstead is interviewed at the premiere of the film "Smashed" at the Library theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Cast member Mary Elizabeth Winstead is interviewed at the premiere of the film "Smashed" at the Library theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 40
<p>Occupy Sundance protestors march on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Occupy Sundance protestors march on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Occupy Sundance protestors march on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
10 / 40
<p>Comedian Aziz Ansari speaks at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Comedian Aziz Ansari speaks at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Comedian Aziz Ansari speaks at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 40
<p>Fans pose for a photo while waiting for a performance by Drake at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Fans pose for a photo while waiting for a performance by Drake at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Fans pose for a photo while waiting for a performance by Drake at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 40
<p>Cast member Bruce Willis smiles while being interviewed at the premiere of the film "Lay the Favorite" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Bruce Willis smiles while being interviewed at the premiere of the film "Lay the Favorite" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Cast member Bruce Willis smiles while being interviewed at the premiere of the film "Lay the Favorite" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 40
<p>Cast member Laura Prepon poses at the premiere of the film "Lay the Favorite" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Laura Prepon poses at the premiere of the film "Lay the Favorite" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Cast member Laura Prepon poses at the premiere of the film "Lay the Favorite" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 40
<p>Rapper Ice-T performs to promote his film "The Art of Rap" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Rapper Ice-T performs to promote his film "The Art of Rap" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Rapper Ice-T performs to promote his film "The Art of Rap" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 40
<p>Rapper Chuck D performs to promote the film "The Art of Rap" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Rapper Chuck D performs to promote the film "The Art of Rap" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Rapper Chuck D performs to promote the film "The Art of Rap" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 40
<p>Director Nicholas Jarecki gestures at the premiere of his film "Arbitrage" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Director Nicholas Jarecki gestures at the premiere of his film "Arbitrage" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Director Nicholas Jarecki gestures at the premiere of his film "Arbitrage" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 40
<p>A volunteer uses a shovel to clean the sidewalk during a snowstorm outside of the Eccles Theatre at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A volunteer uses a shovel to clean the sidewalk during a snowstorm outside of the Eccles Theatre at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A volunteer uses a shovel to clean the sidewalk during a snowstorm outside of the Eccles Theatre at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 40
<p>A man stands in a snowstorm holding a sign asking for tickets outside of Eccles Theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A man stands in a snowstorm holding a sign asking for tickets outside of Eccles Theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A man stands in a snowstorm holding a sign asking for tickets outside of Eccles Theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 40
<p>Cast member Michael Cera talks to the media before the screening of the film "The End of Love" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Cast member Michael Cera talks to the media before the screening of the film "The End of Love" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Cast member Michael Cera talks to the media before the screening of the film "The End of Love" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
20 / 40
<p>Damien Echols, producer and subject of the documentary film "West of Memphis", poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Damien Echols, producer and subject of the documentary film "West of Memphis", poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Damien Echols, producer and subject of the documentary film "West of Memphis", poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 40
<p>Volunteer Pam McComas shovels snow near Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Volunteer Pam McComas shovels snow near Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Volunteer Pam McComas shovels snow near Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
22 / 40
<p>People walk by artwork on a building by artist Banksy during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

People walk by artwork on a building by artist Banksy during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

People walk by artwork on a building by artist Banksy during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 40
<p>Festival goers take a photo with actor Edward James Olmos (C) on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Festival goers take a photo with actor Edward James Olmos (C) on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Festival goers take a photo with actor Edward James Olmos (C) on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
24 / 40
<p>The L'Oreal Paris team makes the rounds on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

The L'Oreal Paris team makes the rounds on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

The L'Oreal Paris team makes the rounds on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
25 / 40
<p>People walk on Main Street during snowfall at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

People walk on Main Street during snowfall at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

People walk on Main Street during snowfall at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
26 / 40
<p>Cast member Sigourney Weaver poses at the premiere of the film "Red Lights" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Sigourney Weaver poses at the premiere of the film "Red Lights" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Cast member Sigourney Weaver poses at the premiere of the film "Red Lights" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
27 / 40
<p>Pedestrians walk across Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Pedestrians walk across Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Pedestrians walk across Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
28 / 40
<p>Producer Peter Jackson and director and screenwriter Amy Berg are interviewed at the premiere of the documentary "West of Memphis" at the MARC theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Producer Peter Jackson and director and screenwriter Amy Berg are interviewed at the premiere of the documentary "West of Memphis" at the MARC theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni more

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Producer Peter Jackson and director and screenwriter Amy Berg are interviewed at the premiere of the documentary "West of Memphis" at the MARC theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
29 / 40
<p>Director Sheldon Candis (C) holds up a flyer for his film LUV on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Director Sheldon Candis (C) holds up a flyer for his film LUV on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Director Sheldon Candis (C) holds up a flyer for his film LUV on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
30 / 40
<p>Singer Jason Mraz performs at the Bing bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Jason Mraz performs at the Bing bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Singer Jason Mraz performs at the Bing bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
31 / 40
<p>A view of Main Street is seen during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

A view of Main Street is seen during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A view of Main Street is seen during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
32 / 40
<p>Singer Jason Mraz performs at the Bing bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Jason Mraz performs at the Bing bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Singer Jason Mraz performs at the Bing bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
33 / 40
<p>Robert Redford, founder of the Sundance Institute, welcomes the audience before the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Robert Redford, founder of the Sundance Institute, welcomes the audience before the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson more

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Robert Redford, founder of the Sundance Institute, welcomes the audience before the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
34 / 40
<p>Documentary subject Jacqueline Siegel arrives for the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Documentary subject Jacqueline Siegel arrives for the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Documentary subject Jacqueline Siegel arrives for the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
35 / 40
<p>Film maker Lauren Greenfield is interviewed as she arrives for the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Film maker Lauren Greenfield is interviewed as she arrives for the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Film maker Lauren Greenfield is interviewed as she arrives for the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
36 / 40
<p>Robert Redford (R), and Executive Director Keri Putnam attend the opening news conference at the Egyptian Theatre during the first day of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Robert Redford (R), and Executive Director Keri Putnam attend the opening news conference at the Egyptian Theatre during the first day of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Robert Redford (R), and Executive Director Keri Putnam attend the opening news conference at the Egyptian Theatre during the first day of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
37 / 40
<p>People walk past the "Egyptian Theatre" the night before the first day of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

People walk past the "Egyptian Theatre" the night before the first day of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

People walk past the "Egyptian Theatre" the night before the first day of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
38 / 40
<p>Jillian Mayer (L) and Lucas Leyva post movie flyers on Main Street during the first day of Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Jillian Mayer (L) and Lucas Leyva post movie flyers on Main Street during the first day of Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Jillian Mayer (L) and Lucas Leyva post movie flyers on Main Street during the first day of Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
39 / 40
<p>People cross Main Street before the first day of Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

People cross Main Street before the first day of Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

People cross Main Street before the first day of Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Heidi Klum and Seal split

Heidi Klum and Seal split

Next Slideshows

Heidi Klum and Seal split

Heidi Klum and Seal split

The singer and the supermodel call it quits after seven years.

23 Jan 2012
Berlin Fashion Week

Berlin Fashion Week

Collection highlights from Berlin.

21 Jan 2012
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

20 Jan 2012
Hong Kong fashion

Hong Kong fashion

Highlights from the Fall/Winter 2012 collections during Hong Kong Fashion Week.

18 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast