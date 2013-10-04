Sunny Siberia
Women smear each other with mineral-rich blue mud on the bank of the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Women smear each other with mineral-rich blue mud on the bank of the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A tourist climbs up to reach the top of the rock named "The Fourth Stolb" (the Fourth Pillar) at the Stolby national nature reserve in the Siberian Taiga area outside the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A tourist climbs up to reach the top of the rock named "The Fourth Stolb" (the Fourth Pillar) at the Stolby national nature reserve in the Siberian Taiga area outside the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Natalia Korenkova participates in a competition to roll a 180 kg (397 lbs) lorry tyre along a 20 metres (66 feet) course during the "Strongest Women of Russia 2013" tournament in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 10, 2013....more
Natalia Korenkova participates in a competition to roll a 180 kg (397 lbs) lorry tyre along a 20 metres (66 feet) course during the "Strongest Women of Russia 2013" tournament in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A bride plays a piano for her groom in the park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A bride plays a piano for her groom in the park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Members of an amateur local folk music company perform during celebrations in Ust-Kem village, on the bank of the Yenisei river, about 350 km (217 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Members of an amateur local folk music company perform during celebrations in Ust-Kem village, on the bank of the Yenisei river, about 350 km (217 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man rope jumps from a 44-metre high (144-feet high) waterpipe bridge in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man rope jumps from a 44-metre high (144-feet high) waterpipe bridge in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Inmates sit on a sofa and armchairs while having a meal during a work break on an agrarian field of a penal colony settlement, some 40 km (25 miles) northeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Inmates sit on a sofa and armchairs while having a meal during a work break on an agrarian field of a penal colony settlement, some 40 km (25 miles) northeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Geese are seen at a farm located on the bank of the Oya river in the village of Kozlovo, some 475 km (295 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Geese are seen at a farm located on the bank of the Oya river in the village of Kozlovo, some 475 km (295 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A driver (L) pumps milk into a storage tank on his automobile, on the bank of the Yenisei river outside the village of Pogodayevo, some 380 km (236 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A driver (L) pumps milk into a storage tank on his automobile, on the bank of the Yenisei river outside the village of Pogodayevo, some 380 km (236 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Members of the "Angaryata" children folk dance group from the town of Kodinsk, rehearse the Huzul national dance on the banks of the Yenisei River, before performing at the 21st interregional "Festival by the Marvellous Mountains" for children in...more
Members of the "Angaryata" children folk dance group from the town of Kodinsk, rehearse the Huzul national dance on the banks of the Yenisei River, before performing at the 21st interregional "Festival by the Marvellous Mountains" for children in Divnogorsk, near Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A yacht sails along the Biryusa Gulf of the Yenisei River in the Siberian taiga area, some 65 km (40 miles) south of Krasnoyarsk, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A yacht sails along the Biryusa Gulf of the Yenisei River in the Siberian taiga area, some 65 km (40 miles) south of Krasnoyarsk, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Russian artist Vasily Slonov drives his "LaptiMobil", a car in the form of traditional Russian bast shoes called "Lapti", at the "World of Siberia" International festival of folk music and crafts in the village of Shushenskoye, some 480 km (298...more
Russian artist Vasily Slonov drives his "LaptiMobil", a car in the form of traditional Russian bast shoes called "Lapti", at the "World of Siberia" International festival of folk music and crafts in the village of Shushenskoye, some 480 km (298 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Dmitry Subbotin, a member of a Christian Orthodox community of old believers, operates his self-made traditional flat-bottomed wooden boat on the Kiya river, a confluent of the Yenisei river, near Makarovo village, about 450 km (280 miles) north of...more
Dmitry Subbotin, a member of a Christian Orthodox community of old believers, operates his self-made traditional flat-bottomed wooden boat on the Kiya river, a confluent of the Yenisei river, near Makarovo village, about 450 km (280 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A woman sunbathes on a wild natural island in the middle of the Angara River, a confluent of the Yenisei river, about 290 km (180 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A woman sunbathes on a wild natural island in the middle of the Angara River, a confluent of the Yenisei river, about 290 km (180 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Sergei Bobkov, 56, arranges sculptures of Asian marmots made of Siberian cedar wood shavings in the village of Kozhany, 207 km (129 miles) southwest of Krasnoyarsk, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Sergei Bobkov, 56, arranges sculptures of Asian marmots made of Siberian cedar wood shavings in the village of Kozhany, 207 km (129 miles) southwest of Krasnoyarsk, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An Orthodox priest baptizes a child in the Chulym river during a ceremony to mark the adoption of Christianity in Russia, outside Nazarovo town, some 200 km (124 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin more
An Orthodox priest baptizes a child in the Chulym river during a ceremony to mark the adoption of Christianity in Russia, outside Nazarovo town, some 200 km (124 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An off-road vehicle drives along a mud-locked and heavy-going road on the bank of the Yenisei river outside the village of Antsiferovo, some 390 km (242 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin more
An off-road vehicle drives along a mud-locked and heavy-going road on the bank of the Yenisei river outside the village of Antsiferovo, some 390 km (242 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A visitor has her hair styled during the "World of Siberia" International festival of folk music and crafts in the village of Shushenskoye, some 480 km (298 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya...more
A visitor has her hair styled during the "World of Siberia" International festival of folk music and crafts in the village of Shushenskoye, some 480 km (298 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Wheat is seen during sunset in a field of a Yubileiny private agrarian farm near the village of Lakino, some 95 km (59 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Wheat is seen during sunset in a field of a Yubileiny private agrarian farm near the village of Lakino, some 95 km (59 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Vehicles drives along the M54 Yenisei Federal Highway during sunset outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Vehicles drives along the M54 Yenisei Federal Highway during sunset outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Next Slideshows
Pope Francis visits Assisi
Pope Francis visits the Italian town that was home to his namesake St. Francis of Assisi.
Housing California's most dangerous
Corcoran was the first prison in California with a separate facility built for housing some of the state's most dangerous prisoners. A look inside the prison...
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.