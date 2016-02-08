Super Bowl halftime
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chris Martin. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Beyonce hugs performers after performing. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Coldplay performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chris Martin performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Chris Martin performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Halftime show at Super Bowl 50
Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars take to the stage for the halftime show.
India Auto Expo 2016
Images from India's Auto Expo 2016 at Greater Noida.
Best of Super Bowl halftimes
Unforgettable Super Bowl halftime performances.
SAG Awards
Highlights from the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.