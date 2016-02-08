Edition:
Pictures | Mon Feb 8, 2016 | 9:31am IST

Super Bowl halftime

Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Beyonce and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Chris Martin. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Beyonce hugs performers after performing. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Coldplay performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Chris Martin performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Chris Martin performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Halftime show at Super Bowl 50

Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars take to the stage for the halftime show.

08 Feb 2016
