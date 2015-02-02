Super Bowl halftime show
Katy Perry during the half time show. REUTERS/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry during halftime. REUTERS/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry during the half time show. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry during the half time show. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry at halftime with Missy Elliot. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry and Lenny Kravitz perform. REUTERS/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Fireworks during the halftime show. REUTERS/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katy Perry and Missy Elliott perform. REUTERS/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
A cameraman silhouetted as Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katy Perry and Lenny Kravitz perform. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Missy Elliott performs. REUTERS/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Courtside celebs
Famous faces watch the big game.
Haute couture in Paris
Highlights from haute couture shows in Paris.
SAG Awards red carpet
Style from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Best of SAG Awards
Highlights from the Screen Actors Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.