Pictures | Mon Feb 2, 2015 | 10:50am IST

Super Bowl halftime show

Katy Perry during the half time show. REUTERS/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry during halftime. REUTERS/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry during the half time show. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry during the half time show. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry at halftime with Missy Elliot. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry and Lenny Kravitz perform. REUTERS/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Fireworks during the halftime show. REUTERS/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry and Missy Elliott perform. REUTERS/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A cameraman silhouetted as Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry and Lenny Kravitz perform. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Missy Elliott performs. REUTERS/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
