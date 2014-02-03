Edition:
Super Bowl halftime

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>Anthony Kiedis of The Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Bruno Mars and Anthony Kiedis of The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Anthony Kiedis of The Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Bruno Mars performs with The Red Hot Chili Peppers during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Fireworks erupt as the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Bruno Mars performs with The Red Hot Chili Peppers during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Performers carry large cards atop their heads onto the field during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Bruno Mars performs with The Red Hot Chili Peppers during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Anthony Kiedis of The Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Anthony Kiedis of The Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

