Super Bowl LI: Falcons vs Patriots
New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman celebrate their win. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots' James White runs to score a touchdown during overtime to win. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan shakes hands with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots flag that reads "one more" is waved after the win. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
An overall view as the New England Patriots win Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins (32) for a touchdown. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Gisele Bundchen and her daughter Vivian Brady celebrate after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick greet each other after the game against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after beating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after beating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Gisele Bundchen kisses her husband New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and their daughter after Super Bowl LI. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and his daughter Vivian Brady hug after the game against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a two-point conversion against the Atlanta Falcons. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) catches a pass for a touchdown against New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Courtney Upshaw. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) celebrates with guard Andy Levitre (67) after scoring a touchdown. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is brought down by New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) in the first quarter. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Robert Seale TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO...more
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) waits for the snap against the Atlanta Falcons. USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) celebrates his touchdown after an interception against the New England Patriots. Eric Seals-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Julio Jones (11) as New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung (23) looks on during the second quarter. Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady lies on the ground after throwing a pass that was intercepted by Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford (not pictured) that led to an 82-yard touchdown run during the second quarter of Super Bowl LI in Houston....more
Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett (L) sacks New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) fumbles as he is hit by New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (L) and Kyle Van Noy celebrate after New England recovered the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) drops back to pass against the New England Patriots. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots players take the field against the Atlanta Falcons. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush participates in the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons as former first lady Barbara Bush looks on in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) leads the team onto the field. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Country Singer Luke Bryan waves before performing the U.S. National Anthem prior to the the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Original cast members of "Hamilton: An American Musical," Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Phillipa Soo (L-R) sing "America The Beautiful" before the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in...more
