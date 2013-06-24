Edition:
Super moon rising

<p>People paddle illuminated paddle boards in the moon light as it rises over the Toronto Beaches, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

People paddle illuminated paddle boards in the moon light as it rises over the Toronto Beaches, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>A full moon also referred to as a "super moon" rises over the San Juan bonfire on the beach of Playa de Poniente in Gijon, Spain, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A full moon also referred to as a "super moon" rises over the San Juan bonfire on the beach of Playa de Poniente in Gijon, Spain, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

<p>A silhouetted airplane flies past a 'super moon' over New York, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

A silhouetted airplane flies past a 'super moon' over New York, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

<p>A full moon also referred to as a "super moon" rises in the sky behind New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as a plane passes through it as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A full moon also referred to as a "super moon" rises in the sky behind New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as a plane passes through it as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gary...more

<p>People gather to see the largest full moon of 2013, a "super moon", in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

People gather to see the largest full moon of 2013, a "super moon", in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>A "super moon" rises near the Four Towers business district in Madrid, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

A "super moon" rises near the Four Towers business district in Madrid, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

<p>Tourists look at the rising "super moon" from the elevated skywalk of the Supertrees Grove at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Tourists look at the rising "super moon" from the elevated skywalk of the Supertrees Grove at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Chong

<p>A supermoon rises over the temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A supermoon rises over the temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>People ride the Luna Park Swing Ride as the Super Moon rises on Coney Island, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People ride the Luna Park Swing Ride as the Super Moon rises on Coney Island, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>The moon is seen in an abnormally red colour as it rises in the Toronto Beaches, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

The moon is seen in an abnormally red colour as it rises in the Toronto Beaches, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>People walk through a gazebo as a full moon also referred to as a "super moon" rises in the sky as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

People walk through a gazebo as a full moon also referred to as a "super moon" rises in the sky as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>The moon is seen rising behind the Mar Elias Greek Orthodox Monastery in Jerusalem, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

The moon is seen rising behind the Mar Elias Greek Orthodox Monastery in Jerusalem, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

<p>The largest full moon of 2013, a "super moon" scientifically known as a "perigee moon", rises over the Tien Shan mountains and the monument to 18th century military commander Nauryzbai Batyr near the town of Kaskelen, west of Almaty, in Kazakhstan, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

The largest full moon of 2013, a "super moon" scientifically known as a "perigee moon", rises over the Tien Shan mountains and the monument to 18th century military commander Nauryzbai Batyr near the town of Kaskelen, west of Almaty, in Kazakhstan,...more

<p>The moon rises over the temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, as tourists enjoy the sunset in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

The moon rises over the temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, as tourists enjoy the sunset in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

