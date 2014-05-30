Super spellers
Sriram Hathwar of Painted Post, New York, stands next to his mother Roopa (R) as he and Ansun Sujoe (L) of Fort Worth, Texas are joint winners of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Joint winners Ansun Sujoe (L) of Fort Worth, Texas and Sriram Hathwar of Painted Post, New York, shake hands upon winning the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joint winners Ansun Sujoe (L) of Fort Worth, Texas and Sriram Hathwar of Painted Post, New York, hold the trophy they won in the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Co-winner Sriram Hathwar of Painted Post, New York spells a word during the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Co-winner Ansun Sujoe of Fort Worth, Texas spells a word during the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Contestants from earlier rounds take a selfie onstage during a commercial break during the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Jacob Williamson of Cape Coral, Florida, reacts to spelling a word correctly during the final of the 87th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Finalists are filmed onstage during the 87th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Lydia Loverin of Pittsfield, Massachusetts struggles with her word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Tajaun Gibbison of Mandeville, Jamaica struggles with his word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Kasey Torres of San Angelo, Texas exhales after successfully spelling his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Summer Skye Hayes of Marianna, Florida spells her word in round two at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Amber Robinson of Homestead, Florida struggles with her word during round three of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Jennifer Tenant of Hollywood, Maryland reacts as she misspells her word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Seongjun Lee of Incheon Metropolitan City, South Korea, misspells his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Navya Murugesan of Baton Rouge, Louisiana spells during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Zander Reed of Ames, Iowa adjusts the microphone before spelling his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Audrey Melton of Rock Falls, Illinois struggles with her word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Matthew Prus of Cohutta, Georgia concentrates on his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Christine Alex of Chicago spells during the round two preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Sean Hickey of Grass Lake, Massachusetts reacts as he misspells his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Brayden Kelley of Timberville, Virginia spells his word in a camouflage blazer and tie during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Ed Horan of Hoboken, New Jersey, struggles with his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Isabelle Marie Simmons of Crofton, Maryland reacts as she misspells her word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Antonio Lansang of Brookings, South Dakota concentrates on his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Nathan Manaker of Orono, Maine spells his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. Manaker, a seventh-grader, was among the first spellers ejected as winnowing...more
Lloyd Bonds of Olanta, South Carolina walks off stage after misspelling his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Tajaun Gibbison of Mandeville, Jamaica spells his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Spelling contestants sit on stage behind the winning trophy before round two of the preliminary rounds at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Parents photograph their children on stage before round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Jae Canetti of Fairfax, Virginia is eliminated after misspelling his word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. The championship round will be held later today. ...more
Ansun Sujoe of Fort Worth, Texas struggles with his word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. The championship round will be held later today. REUTERS/Gary Cameron ...more
Kate Miller of Abilene, Texas air types her word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. The championship round will be held later today. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED...more
Hannah Jackson of Midland, Michigan struggles with her word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. The championship round will be held later today. REUTERS/Gary Cameron ...more
Contestant Prachi Kondapuram of the Bahamas (C) yawns while awaiting her turn during round three of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES -...more
