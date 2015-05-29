Super spellers

A combination photo shows (clockwise from top L) Christine Farnberg of Rochester, Minnesota, Vanya Shivashankar of Olathe, Kansas, Eesha Sohail of Bakersfield, California, and Aniket Nuthalapati of Grayslake, Illinois, clasping their hands during the...more

A combination photo shows (clockwise from top L) Christine Farnberg of Rochester, Minnesota, Vanya Shivashankar of Olathe, Kansas, Eesha Sohail of Bakersfield, California, and Aniket Nuthalapati of Grayslake, Illinois, clasping their hands during the semi-final round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close