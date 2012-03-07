Edition:
Super Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks to supporters at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks to supporters at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks to supporters at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Rick Santorum prepares to speak to supporters at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Rick Santorum prepares to speak to supporters at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Rick Santorum prepares to speak to supporters at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Supporter Pamela Valentine cheers Mitt Romney's win at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Supporter Pamela Valentine cheers Mitt Romney's win at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Supporter Pamela Valentine cheers Mitt Romney's win at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista come on stage to address supporters after taking a lead in Georgia in the Republican presidential primary, in Atlanta, Georgia, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Amis

Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista come on stage to address supporters after taking a lead in Georgia in the Republican presidential primary, in Atlanta, Georgia, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Amis

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista come on stage to address supporters after taking a lead in Georgia in the Republican presidential primary, in Atlanta, Georgia, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Amis

Sister Grace Anne Wills cheers with her rosary beads in her hand as she reacts to Republican Rick Santorum being declared the winner in the Tennessee primary at his Super Tuesday primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Sister Grace Anne Wills cheers with her rosary beads in her hand as she reacts to Republican Rick Santorum being declared the winner in the Tennessee primary at his Super Tuesday primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012....more

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Sister Grace Anne Wills cheers with her rosary beads in her hand as she reacts to Republican Rick Santorum being declared the winner in the Tennessee primary at his Super Tuesday primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

A young supporter starts to fade at Mitt Romney's "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A young supporter starts to fade at Mitt Romney's "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

A young supporter starts to fade at Mitt Romney's "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Rick Santorum addresses supporters at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Rick Santorum addresses supporters at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Rick Santorum addresses supporters at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

A video screen displays archive images of Mitt Romney and his wife Ann at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A video screen displays archive images of Mitt Romney and his wife Ann at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

A video screen displays archive images of Mitt Romney and his wife Ann at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters of Mitt Romney cheer at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters of Mitt Romney cheer at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Supporters of Mitt Romney cheer at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters of Rick Santorum hold the U.S. flag as they stand on a truck outside the site of Santorum's "Super Tuesday" primary party in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporters of Rick Santorum hold the U.S. flag as they stand on a truck outside the site of Santorum's "Super Tuesday" primary party in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Supporters of Rick Santorum hold the U.S. flag as they stand on a truck outside the site of Santorum's "Super Tuesday" primary party in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann talk to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann talk to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann talk to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters of Mitt Romney wait for his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally to begin in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Supporters of Mitt Romney wait for his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally to begin in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Supporters of Mitt Romney wait for his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally to begin in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Rick Santorum shakes hands with supporters at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Rick Santorum shakes hands with supporters at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Rick Santorum shakes hands with supporters at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

A voter looks over her ballot to place her vote at a polling station in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

A voter looks over her ballot to place her vote at a polling station in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

A voter looks over her ballot to place her vote at a polling station in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Newt Gingrich addresses supporters during his victory speech after polls closed in the Republican presidential primary in Atlanta, Georgia, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Amis

Newt Gingrich addresses supporters during his victory speech after polls closed in the Republican presidential primary in Atlanta, Georgia, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Amis

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Newt Gingrich addresses supporters during his victory speech after polls closed in the Republican presidential primary in Atlanta, Georgia, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Amis

Supporters of Mitt Romney cheer and hold campaign signs as they wait for his "Super Tuesday" primary night rally to begin in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Supporters of Mitt Romney cheer and hold campaign signs as they wait for his "Super Tuesday" primary night rally to begin in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Supporters of Mitt Romney cheer and hold campaign signs as they wait for his "Super Tuesday" primary night rally to begin in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A voter looks over his ballot to place a vote at a polling station at the Knoxville Fire Department in Knox Township, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

A voter looks over his ballot to place a vote at a polling station at the Knoxville Fire Department in Knox Township, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

A voter looks over his ballot to place a vote at a polling station at the Knoxville Fire Department in Knox Township, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

A television network correspondent reports from Mitt Romney's "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A television network correspondent reports from Mitt Romney's "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

A television network correspondent reports from Mitt Romney's "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Stickers for voters are seen a polling station at the Belvedere Fire Department in Bloomingdale, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Stickers for voters are seen a polling station at the Belvedere Fire Department in Bloomingdale, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Stickers for voters are seen a polling station at the Belvedere Fire Department in Bloomingdale, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

A senior citizens group who call themselves the East Cobb Kickers wait for Newt Gingrich to come out and address supporters as polls close in the presidential primary in Atlanta, Georgia, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Amis

A senior citizens group who call themselves the East Cobb Kickers wait for Newt Gingrich to come out and address supporters as polls close in the presidential primary in Atlanta, Georgia, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Amis

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

A senior citizens group who call themselves the East Cobb Kickers wait for Newt Gingrich to come out and address supporters as polls close in the presidential primary in Atlanta, Georgia, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Amis

Children wait among supporters of Mitt Romney at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Children wait among supporters of Mitt Romney at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Children wait among supporters of Mitt Romney at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

People walk past a sign marking a polling place on "Super Tuesday" in Boston, Massachusetts March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

People walk past a sign marking a polling place on "Super Tuesday" in Boston, Massachusetts March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

People walk past a sign marking a polling place on "Super Tuesday" in Boston, Massachusetts March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Supporters of Mitt Romney cheer as he is projected as the winner of some of the "Super Tuesday" contests by the television networks at his primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Supporters of Mitt Romney cheer as he is projected as the winner of some of the "Super Tuesday" contests by the television networks at his primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Supporters of Mitt Romney cheer as he is projected as the winner of some of the "Super Tuesday" contests by the television networks at his primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Supporters of Mitt Romney wait for his "Super Tuesday" primary night rally to begin in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Supporters of Mitt Romney wait for his "Super Tuesday" primary night rally to begin in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Supporters of Mitt Romney wait for his "Super Tuesday" primary night rally to begin in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Rick Santorum and his wife Karen arrive at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Rick Santorum and his wife Karen arrive at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Rick Santorum and his wife Karen arrive at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

A supporter of Mitt Romney holds up a sign as he waits for Romney to speak at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A supporter of Mitt Romney holds up a sign as he waits for Romney to speak at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

A supporter of Mitt Romney holds up a sign as he waits for Romney to speak at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A voter looks over her ballot to place her vote at a polling station in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

A voter looks over her ballot to place her vote at a polling station in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

A voter looks over her ballot to place her vote at a polling station in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

A voter looks over her ballot to place her vote at a polling station at the Belvedere Fire Department in Bloomingdale, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

A voter looks over her ballot to place her vote at a polling station at the Belvedere Fire Department in Bloomingdale, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

A voter looks over her ballot to place her vote at a polling station at the Belvedere Fire Department in Bloomingdale, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mitt Romney casts his ballot in the Massachusetts primary, as his wife Ann looks on in Belmont, Massachusetts March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney casts his ballot in the Massachusetts primary, as his wife Ann looks on in Belmont, Massachusetts March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Mitt Romney casts his ballot in the Massachusetts primary, as his wife Ann looks on in Belmont, Massachusetts March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Anna Rogers casts her ballot as her son Corey, 9, watches at the Flushing Volunteer Fire Department in Flushing, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Anna Rogers casts her ballot as her son Corey, 9, watches at the Flushing Volunteer Fire Department in Flushing, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Anna Rogers casts her ballot as her son Corey, 9, watches at the Flushing Volunteer Fire Department in Flushing, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

