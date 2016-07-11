Super typhoon Nepartak strikes
A woman sits on the ruins after typhoon Nepartak swept through Minqing county, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A road is seen damaged by heavy rainfall as Typhoon Nepartak lands in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Damaged and collapsed buildings are seen as Typhoon Nepartak brings heavy rainfall in Putian, Fujian Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents walk at a flooded area as Typhoon Nepartak brings heavy rainfall in Putian, Fujian Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A motorcyclists ride past a fallen utility pole and trees damaged by Typhoon Nepartak, in Taitung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A fallen road sign is seen after strong winds and rain from Typhoon Nepartak hit Taitung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Motorcyclists ride past advertisement banners damaged by Typhoon Nepartak, in Taitung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A vehicle tipped over by strong wind from Typhoon Nepartak is seen in Taitung. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Workers reinforce the electric pylons at a flooded area as Typhoon Nepartak approaches in Xuancheng, Anhui Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker removes uprooted trees after strong winds and rain from Typhoon Nepartak hit Taitung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A lamp post damaged by Typhoon Nepartak is seen in Taitung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Advertisement banners damaged by Typhoon Nepartak are seen in Taitung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Fishermen use floaters as they swim in rough seas after their fishpen capsized due to bad weather brought by typhoon Nepartak in Manila Bay, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A motorcyclist rides past a huge advertisement banner damaged by Typhoon Nepartak in Taitung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A vehicle damaged by Typhoon Nepartak is seen in Taitung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A cross damaged by Typhoon Nepartak is seen in Taitung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A motorcyclist rides past motorcycles damaged by Typhoon Nepartak in Taitung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Workers remove trees uprooted by strong winds from Typhoon Nepartak in Taitung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
