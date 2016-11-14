Supermoon in India
A cross atop a church is silhouetted against the supermoon in Mumbai, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's national emblem is seen in front of the supermoon in New Delhi, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supermoon rises as the colourful lights flicker in the foreground at a Gurudwara, a Sikh temple, in Chandigarh, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A supermoon rises behind a church in Jammu November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A rising moon is pictured as colourful lights flicker in the foreground outside the Victoria Memorial monument in Kolkata, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A rising moon is seen through a silhouetted statue in front of the Victoria Memorial monument in Kolkata, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
India This Week
A collection of some of our pictures from and about India from this week.
PM Modi in Japan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a visit to Japan.
Indian banks reopen after note shock
Hundreds lined up outside Indian banks on Thursday to deposit or exchange money after banks reopened following the government's shock withdrawal of 500 and...
Pain for India after bank note shock
The withdrawal of 500 and 1,000 rupee bank notes has led to confusion and anger among Indians after the government's shock move.
MORE IN PICTURES
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.