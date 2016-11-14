Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 14, 2016 | 9:20pm IST

Supermoon in India

A cross atop a church is silhouetted against the supermoon in Mumbai, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A cross atop a church is silhouetted against the supermoon in Mumbai, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A cross atop a church is silhouetted against the supermoon in Mumbai, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 6
India's national emblem is seen in front of the supermoon in New Delhi, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's national emblem is seen in front of the supermoon in New Delhi, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
India's national emblem is seen in front of the supermoon in New Delhi, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 6
A supermoon rises as the colourful lights flicker in the foreground at a Gurudwara, a Sikh temple, in Chandigarh, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A supermoon rises as the colourful lights flicker in the foreground at a Gurudwara, a Sikh temple, in Chandigarh, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A supermoon rises as the colourful lights flicker in the foreground at a Gurudwara, a Sikh temple, in Chandigarh, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
3 / 6
A supermoon rises behind a church in Jammu November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A supermoon rises behind a church in Jammu November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A supermoon rises behind a church in Jammu November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
4 / 6
A rising moon is pictured as colourful lights flicker in the foreground outside the Victoria Memorial monument in Kolkata, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A rising moon is pictured as colourful lights flicker in the foreground outside the Victoria Memorial monument in Kolkata, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A rising moon is pictured as colourful lights flicker in the foreground outside the Victoria Memorial monument in Kolkata, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
5 / 6
A rising moon is seen through a silhouetted statue in front of the Victoria Memorial monument in Kolkata, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A rising moon is seen through a silhouetted statue in front of the Victoria Memorial monument in Kolkata, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A rising moon is seen through a silhouetted statue in front of the Victoria Memorial monument in Kolkata, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
India This Week

India This Week

Next Slideshows

India This Week

India This Week

A collection of some of our pictures from and about India from this week.

11 Nov 2016
PM Modi in Japan

PM Modi in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a visit to Japan.

11 Nov 2016
Indian banks reopen after note shock

Indian banks reopen after note shock

Hundreds lined up outside Indian banks on Thursday to deposit or exchange money after banks reopened following the government's shock withdrawal of 500 and...

11 Nov 2016
Pain for India after bank note shock

Pain for India after bank note shock

The withdrawal of 500 and 1,000 rupee bank notes has led to confusion and anger among Indians after the government's shock move.

09 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast