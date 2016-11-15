Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 15, 2016 | 7:50am IST

Supermoon of the century

A Free Syrian army fighter sits on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon, as the supermoon partly covered by clouds is seen in the background, in the west of the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
The supermoon is seen through clouds over New York while it is seen from Bayonne in New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
The supermoon is partly covered by clouds as it sets behind Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A supermoon is seen near a statue of Jesus Christ in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
The supermoon is seen over Lake Morskie Oko in the Tatra Mountains near Zakopane, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Marek Podmokly/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
The rising supermoon is seen behind a statue on top of the Natural History Museum in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
The supermoon rises behind one of the seven statues by spanish artist Jaume Plensa on Massena square in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A rising "supermoon" is seen through the Propylaea, the ancient Acropolis hill gateway, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
The moon is partly covered by clouds as it rises above the skyline of Frankfurt behind the headquarters of Germany's Commerzbank, in Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
The supermoon rises behind the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft, ahead of its upcoming launch to the International Space Station (ISS), at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
The weathercock of the church of St. Peter and Paul is seen in front of a moon on the eve of the "supermoon" spectacle in the village of Klein-Auheim near Hanau, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
People are silhouetted against the supermoon in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
The supermoon is seen behind Christmas lights at a shopping district in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
The supermoon is seen over the historical Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Participants in a Sydney Harbour Bridge Climb (R) walk down the western span of the famous Australian landmark as the supermoon rises through clouds after sunset. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
The moon rises on the day of the "supermoon" spectacle in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
An aeroplane flies past the London Eye wheel, and moon, a day before the "supermoon" spectacle in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
The moon rises near Glastonbury Tor a day before the "supermoon" spectacle, in Glastonbury, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
A full moon rises behind a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin on the eve of the "supermoon" spectacle, Baikonur, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
The supermoon rises behind trees in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A man walks by as the supermoon is seen over the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
People on a funfair ride are silhouetted against the moon a day before the "supermoon" spectacle, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
The supermoon rises in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
The rising moon is seen behind the Brandenburg Gate quadriga in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A pod on the London Eye is seen against the moon a day before the "supermoon" spectacle, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
The moon appears in the sky a day before the "supermoon" spectacle in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
The supermoon sets behind the Chrysler Building in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
The supermoon rises over the United States Capitol dome in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
The supermoon is seen behind a building under construction in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
The "supermoon", the closest the moon comes to Earth since 1948, rises over the Power and Light building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
The "supermoon" rise above the valley in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Next Slideshows

Children of Douma

Children of Douma

Children in the rebel held area of Douma face shelling, air strikes, barrel bombs and militant attacks as the civil war that has decimated Syria continues to...

15 Nov 2016
North Dakota pipeline protest

North Dakota pipeline protest

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists protest the Dakota Access pipeline project, saying it threatens water supplies and sacred tribal...

15 Nov 2016
The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

14 Nov 2016
Supermoon in India

Supermoon in India

Glimpses of the largest, brightest full moon in nearly seven decades as seen in India.

14 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

