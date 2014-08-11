Edition:
Supermoon rising

The supermoon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Monday, August 11, 2014
A view of statues of a man and a boy, a monument dedicated to forest rangers, as the supermoon sets over the horizon at dawn at the Sierra de las Nieves (Mountain range of Snows) nature park and biosphere reserve between El Burgo and Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, August 11, 2014
A supermoon rises over the dome of the Metropolitan Cathedral in Monterrey, Mexico August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Monday, August 11, 2014
A two-headed eagle, the national symbol of Russia, is seen in front of the supermoon as it rises over the towers of Historical Museum in Moscow August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 11, 2014
The supermoon rises behind Oberbaum Bridge as a train passes through in Berlin August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 11, 2014
A supermoon rises while a couple takes a photo in Monterrey, Mexico August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Monday, August 11, 2014
Fireworks explode in front of the supermoon to celebrate the feast of its patron saint outside the town of Mosta, Malta August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Monday, August 11, 2014
Sydney resident Virginia Maddock watches the supermoon rise off the beach-side suburb of Wanda, Australia August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, August 11, 2014
The supermoon rises behind the cathedral in Mdina, Malta August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Monday, August 11, 2014
Fireworks explode in front of the supermoon to celebrate the feast of its patron saint, outside Mosta, Malta August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Monday, August 11, 2014
The supermoon is seen behind St. Isaac's Cathedral in St. Petersburg August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Monday, August 11, 2014
A supermoon is seen over downtown Bangkok, Thailand August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, August 11, 2014
Fireworks streak in front of the supermoon to celebrate the feast of its patron saint, outside Mosta, Malta August 10, 2014. .REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Monday, August 11, 2014
The supermoon is seen behind a Ferris wheel in Tokyo August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, August 11, 2014
The supermoon rises over the Mediterranean sea at Cabopino beach in southern Spain, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Monday, August 11, 2014
A supermoon rises over Tower Bridge in London August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, August 11, 2014
A supermoon rises behind Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon, South Korea August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Monday, August 11, 2014
A supermoon is pictured behind a tree as it rises in Brasilia, Brazil August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, August 11, 2014
The supermoon is seen over the Rainbow Bridge in Tokyo August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, August 11, 2014
A supermoon rises behind the roof of the Sydney Opera House August 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, August 11, 2014
