Edition:
India

Supermoon

Sunday, July 13, 2014

The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Sunday, July 13, 2014
The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
1 / 12
Sunday, July 13, 2014

A full moon, known as a "supermoon", rises over downtown Tokyo July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A full moon, known as a "supermoon", rises over downtown Tokyo July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
2 / 12
Sunday, July 13, 2014

The Supermoon rises over downtown Kansas City, Missouri July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Sunday, July 13, 2014
The Supermoon rises over downtown Kansas City, Missouri July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Close
3 / 12
Sunday, July 13, 2014

A full moon, known as "Supermoon", is seen rising next to the Angel de la Independencia monument, in Mexico City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A full moon, known as "Supermoon", is seen rising next to the Angel de la Independencia monument, in Mexico City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
4 / 12
Sunday, July 13, 2014

Aircraft passes in front of a Supermoon rising over the Rideau Canal in Ottawa July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Aircraft passes in front of a Supermoon rising over the Rideau Canal in Ottawa July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
5 / 12
Sunday, July 13, 2014

A stork is silhouetted against the Supermoon in its nest in downtown Arriate, in the southern Spanish province of Malaga early July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A stork is silhouetted against the Supermoon in its nest in downtown Arriate, in the southern Spanish province of Malaga early July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
6 / 12
Sunday, July 13, 2014

A Supermoon rises in the sky above Manhattan and One World Trade Center, as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in New Jersey July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A Supermoon rises in the sky above Manhattan and One World Trade Center, as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in New Jersey July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 12
Sunday, July 13, 2014

People stand and look at the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, July 13, 2014
People stand and look at the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 12
Sunday, July 13, 2014

The moon is pictured one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon as it rises over buildings in Long Island City, seen from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, July 13, 2014
The moon is pictured one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon as it rises over buildings in Long Island City, seen from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 12
Sunday, July 13, 2014

A woman takes a photo of the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A woman takes a photo of the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 12
Sunday, July 13, 2014

A Supermoon is seen over the Rideau Canal in Ottawa July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A Supermoon is seen over the Rideau Canal in Ottawa July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
11 / 12
Sunday, July 13, 2014

People stand and look at the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, July 13, 2014
People stand and look at the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 12

Supermoon

Supermoon Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Manhattanhenge

Manhattanhenge
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's choice

All Collections

Editor's choice

8:30am IST

Paris Haute Couture

All Collections

Paris Haute Couture

7:30am IST

Brazil's prisons on edge

All Collections

Brazil's prisons on edge

4:20am IST

Tornados ravage Georgia

All Collections

Tornados ravage Georgia

2:45am IST

Wildfires raging in Chile

All Collections

Wildfires raging in Chile

2:05am IST

Best of the Australian Open

All Collections

Best of the Australian Open

1:35am IST

What Islamic State left behind

All Collections

What Islamic State left behind

1:00am IST

On the frontlines of Mosul

All Collections

On the frontlines of Mosul

Monday, January 23, 2017

View More Slideshows »