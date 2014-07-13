Supermoon
The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A full moon, known as a "supermoon", rises over downtown Tokyo July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
The Supermoon rises over downtown Kansas City, Missouri July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
A full moon, known as "Supermoon", is seen rising next to the Angel de la Independencia monument, in Mexico City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Aircraft passes in front of a Supermoon rising over the Rideau Canal in Ottawa July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A stork is silhouetted against the Supermoon in its nest in downtown Arriate, in the southern Spanish province of Malaga early July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Supermoon rises in the sky above Manhattan and One World Trade Center, as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in New Jersey July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People stand and look at the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The moon is pictured one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon as it rises over buildings in Long Island City, seen from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman takes a photo of the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Supermoon is seen over the Rideau Canal in Ottawa July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
