Supersonic jets
A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Cougar helicopter of the Swiss Air Force releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Cougar helicopter of the Swiss Air Force releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swiss Air Force Northrop F-5E Tiger II fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swiss Air Force Northrop F-5E Tiger II fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Parachutists of the Swiss Air Force perform during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Parachutists of the Swiss Air Force perform during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swiss Air Force Pilatus PC 21 performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swiss Air Force Pilatus PC 21 performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swedish Saab Gripen fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swedish Saab Gripen fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet taxis during a media presentation at the Swiss Army Airbase in Emmen, central Switzerland, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet taxis during a media presentation at the Swiss Army Airbase in Emmen, central Switzerland, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A Swiss Air Force Pilatus PC 21 performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swiss Air Force Pilatus PC 21 performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Spectators watch a Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet performing during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Spectators watch a Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet performing during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A pilot climbs out of a Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet during a media presentation at the Swiss Army Airbase in Emmen, central Switzerland, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A pilot climbs out of a Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet during a media presentation at the Swiss Army Airbase in Emmen, central Switzerland, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet performs during a media presentation at the Swiss Army Airbase in Emmen, central Switzerland, October 12, 2012 REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet performs during a media presentation at the Swiss Army Airbase in Emmen, central Switzerland, October 12, 2012 REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Next Slideshows
Eating in India - Roasted Corn
Roasted corn or Bhutta is one of the most popular snacks in the country.
India this week
A selection of our best photos of the week from India.
When the euro launched
Scenes from the birth of the single currency.
Battle for Aleppo
The battle for Syria's biggest city.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.