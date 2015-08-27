Edition:
Supersonic jets

The shock wave of a T-38C supersonic jet flying over the Mojave Desert in California is seen in an undated NASA schlieren image released August 25, 2015. Researchers used NASA-developed image processing software to remove the desert background, then combined and averaged multiple frames to produce a clear picture of the shock waves. Schlieren imaging reveals shock waves due to air density gradient and the accompanying change in refractive index, according to a NASA news release. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
The shock wave of a T-38C supersonic jet flying over the Mojave Desert in California is seen in an undated NASA schlieren image released August 25, 2015. Researchers used NASA-developed image processing software to remove the desert background, then combined and averaged multiple frames to produce a clear picture of the shock waves. Schlieren imaging reveals shock waves due to air density gradient and the accompanying change in refractive index, according to a NASA news release. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
A ring of water vapor is created as pilots Lt. Justin Halligan (L) and Lt. Michael Witt (R) fly their F/A-18F Super Hornet airplane within 200mph of breaking the sound barrier while performing at New York Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, New York, May 23, 2009. The phenomenon is created when a plane, traveling at low altitudes over water, approaches the speed of sound and the pressure created by the forward sound waves squeezes moisture in the air to form a ball of cloud over the front of the aircraft. REUTERS/Christopher Pasatieri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2009
A ring of water vapor is created as pilots Lt. Justin Halligan (L) and Lt. Michael Witt (R) fly their F/A-18F Super Hornet airplane within 200mph of breaking the sound barrier while performing at New York Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, New York, May 23, 2009. The phenomenon is created when a plane, traveling at low altitudes over water, approaches the speed of sound and the pressure created by the forward sound waves squeezes moisture in the air to form a ball of cloud over the front of the aircraft. REUTERS/Christopher Pasatieri
South Korean T-50 supersonic trainer jet planes perform at the Gyeryong military headquarters, South Korea September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

South Korean T-50 supersonic trainer jet planes perform at the Gyeryong military headquarters, South Korea September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2009
South Korean T-50 supersonic trainer jet planes perform at the Gyeryong military headquarters, South Korea September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer supersonic bomber flies over northern Iraq after conducting air strikes in Syria against ISIL targets September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Handout

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer supersonic bomber flies over northern Iraq after conducting air strikes in Syria against ISIL targets September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, October 02, 2014
A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer supersonic bomber flies over northern Iraq after conducting air strikes in Syria against ISIL targets September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Handout
A U.S. Marine F-35B Joint Strike Fighter Jet sits in a hangar at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida February 24, 2012. The B model of the single-engine, supersonic fighter jet can take off from shorter runways and can hover and land like a helicopter, according to a military statement. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

A U.S. Marine F-35B Joint Strike Fighter Jet sits in a hangar at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida February 24, 2012. The B model of the single-engine, supersonic fighter jet can take off from shorter runways and can hover and land like a helicopter,...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2012
A U.S. Marine F-35B Joint Strike Fighter Jet sits in a hangar at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida February 24, 2012. The B model of the single-engine, supersonic fighter jet can take off from shorter runways and can hover and land like a helicopter, according to a military statement. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
The shock wave of a T-38C supersonic jet flying over the Mojave Desert in California is seen in an undated NASA schlieren image released August 25, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

The shock wave of a T-38C supersonic jet flying over the Mojave Desert in California is seen in an undated NASA schlieren image released August 25, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
The shock wave of a T-38C supersonic jet flying over the Mojave Desert in California is seen in an undated NASA schlieren image released August 25, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2012
A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
T-50 supersonic training planes take off for training at an airforce base in Gwangju, South Korea in this picture released March 24, 2008. REUTERS/ROKAF/Handout

T-50 supersonic training planes take off for training at an airforce base in Gwangju, South Korea in this picture released March 24, 2008. REUTERS/ROKAF/Handout

Reuters / Monday, March 24, 2008
T-50 supersonic training planes take off for training at an airforce base in Gwangju, South Korea in this picture released March 24, 2008. REUTERS/ROKAF/Handout
A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2012
A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Eurofighter Typhoon jet takes part in a flying display during the 48th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, France June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Eurofighter Typhoon jet takes part in a flying display during the 48th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, France June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2009
A Eurofighter Typhoon jet takes part in a flying display during the 48th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, France June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor executes a supersonic flyby in the Gulf of Alaska, June 22, 2009. REUTERS/Ronald Dejarnett/U.S. Navy/Handout

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor executes a supersonic flyby in the Gulf of Alaska, June 22, 2009. REUTERS/Ronald Dejarnett/U.S. Navy/Handout

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2009
A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor executes a supersonic flyby in the Gulf of Alaska, June 22, 2009. REUTERS/Ronald Dejarnett/U.S. Navy/Handout
South Korean T-50 supersonic trainer jet planes perform at the Gyeryong military headquarters, South Korea September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

South Korean T-50 supersonic trainer jet planes perform at the Gyeryong military headquarters, South Korea September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2009
South Korean T-50 supersonic trainer jet planes perform at the Gyeryong military headquarters, South Korea September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
The supersonic Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter, piloted by Graham Tomlinson, lands vertically for the first time at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland on March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Andy Wolfe/Lockheed Martin/Handout

The supersonic Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter, piloted by Graham Tomlinson, lands vertically for the first time at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland on March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Andy Wolfe/Lockheed Martin/Handout

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2010
The supersonic Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter, piloted by Graham Tomlinson, lands vertically for the first time at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland on March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Andy Wolfe/Lockheed Martin/Handout
The Turkish Stars aerobatic team from the Turkish Air Force perform with supersonic NF-5 aircraft in Ankara, Turkey October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The Turkish Stars aerobatic team from the Turkish Air Force perform with supersonic NF-5 aircraft in Ankara, Turkey October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2009
The Turkish Stars aerobatic team from the Turkish Air Force perform with supersonic NF-5 aircraft in Ankara, Turkey October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A visitor takes a picture of a Tupolev Tu-144 commercial supersonic transport aircraft on display at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, Russia, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A visitor takes a picture of a Tupolev Tu-144 commercial supersonic transport aircraft on display at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, Russia, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
A visitor takes a picture of a Tupolev Tu-144 commercial supersonic transport aircraft on display at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, Russia, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The Korean T50B supersonic advanced trainer jet, flown by the Black Eagles, performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

The Korean T50B supersonic advanced trainer jet, flown by the Black Eagles, performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2012
The Korean T50B supersonic advanced trainer jet, flown by the Black Eagles, performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer supersonic bomber receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over northern Iraq after conducting air strikes in Syria against ISIL targets September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Handout

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer supersonic bomber receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over northern Iraq after conducting air strikes in Syria against ISIL targets September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, October 02, 2014
A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer supersonic bomber receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over northern Iraq after conducting air strikes in Syria against ISIL targets September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Handout
